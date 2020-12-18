Welcome,
December 18, 2020, 07:56:32 PM
F@CK OFF 👎
Topic: F@CK OFF 👎 (Read 94 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 78 118
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
F@CK OFF 👎
«
on:
Today
at 07:02:12 PM »
😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM IS A FUCKING JOKE 👎👎👎
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9066957/Leader-Telford-sex-gang-targeted-100-girls-released-jail-eight-years.html
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 5 455
Re: F@CK OFF 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:04:39 PM »
Joke decision.
Judges have been compromised.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 058
Re: F@CK OFF 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:33:32 PM »
Their too scared of been called a racist
Their either bowing down to the blm cunts
Or turning a blind eye to the muslim rapists up and down the country
Logged
ALLAH AKBAR
Loading...