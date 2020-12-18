Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Morsey red overturned  (Read 26 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 05:49:05 PM »
Justice done.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:58:58 PM »
Slow cunt

Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:49:16 PM
Morsy's red card successfully appealed.

 :mido:

 :homer:


(Morsy no E)
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:06:12 PM »
TERRY PUT IT UP ABOUT 2 HOURS AGO BOB 👍

I THINK HE'S TAKEN IT DOWN NOW....MUST HAVE HAD A SPELLING MISTAKE IN IT 😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
