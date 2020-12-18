Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 18, 2020, 06:07:36 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Morsey red overturned
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Morsey red overturned (Read 26 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 5 452
Morsey red overturned
«
on:
Today
at 05:49:05 PM »
Justice done.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 8 172
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Morsey red overturned
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:58:58 PM »
Slow cunt
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 02:49:16 PM
Morsy's red card successfully appealed.
(Morsy no E)
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:06:00 PM by TerryCochranesSocks
»
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 113
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Morsey red overturned
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:06:12 PM »
TERRY PUT IT UP ABOUT 2 HOURS AGO BOB 👍
I THINK HE'S TAKEN IT DOWN NOW....MUST HAVE HAD A SPELLING MISTAKE IN IT 😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...