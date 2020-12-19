Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 19, 2020, 07:55:49 PM
Author Topic: paddy Roberts loan cut short  (Read 573 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Yesterday at 04:49:32 PM »
To be cut short from jan 1st, shame he's a good player but it means boalsie Is coming in  :ponce:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:23:05 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:49:32 PM
To be cut short from jan 1st, shame he's a good player but it means boalsie Is coming in  :ponce:

Bolasie isn't worth the cash and is a billy big bollocks.

Better to invest elsewhere.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:10:32 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:23:05 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:49:32 PM
To be cut short from jan 1st, shame he's a good player but it means boalsie Is coming in  :ponce:

Bolasie isn't worth the cash and is a billy big bollocks.

Better to invest elsewhere.



I agree with you mate, club is also in talks with villa over keinan Davis
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:12:01 PM »
ROBERTS WAS A LAZY CUNT IN TRAINING  👎

COLIN HATES OUT LIKE THAT 👍
RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:36:14 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:12:01 PM
ROBERTS WAS A LAZY CUNT IN TRAINING  👎

COLIN HATES OUT LIKE THAT 👍

He hates being called Colin aswell, blokes the best manager since McClaren  :like:
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:40:20 PM »
Bolasie sums up everything that is wrong with out transfer system, nothing against him personally he used to be a good player, he may still be for all I know. The issue is we have been linked with this player for years, which means the manager has not identified him as somebody he needs.

Let Warnock buy the players he wants.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:02:38 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 06:40:20 PM
Bolasie sums up everything that is wrong with out transfer system, nothing against him personally he used to be a good player, he may still be for all I know. The issue is we have been linked with this player for years, which means the manager has not identified him as somebody he needs.

Let Warnock buy the players he wants.



This theory of yours sums up everything that is wrong with our education system.

It makes no fucking sense!

Pallys bar stool

« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:32:21 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:02:38 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 06:40:20 PM
Bolasie sums up everything that is wrong with out transfer system, nothing against him personally he used to be a good player, he may still be for all I know. The issue is we have been linked with this player for years, which means the manager has not identified him as somebody he needs.

Let Warnock buy the players he wants.



This theory of yours sums up everything that is wrong with our education system.

It makes no fucking sense!

 :unlike:

You're right the education system is showing its failings. Your inability to comprehend anything that opposes your ridiculous ra ra views are unlikely to have occurred in school however.
El Capitan
Posts: 44 089


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:36:59 PM »
Warnock managed BOALSIE at Palace didnt he?

He seems quite keen to sign him, anyway.




Roberts was clearly his plan Z
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:52:00 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 08:32:21 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:02:38 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 06:40:20 PM
Bolasie sums up everything that is wrong with out transfer system, nothing against him personally he used to be a good player, he may still be for all I know. The issue is we have been linked with this player for years, which means the manager has not identified him as somebody he needs.

Let Warnock buy the players he wants.



This theory of yours sums up everything that is wrong with our education system.

It makes no fucking sense!

 :unlike:

You're right the education system is showing its failings. Your inability to comprehend anything that opposes your ridiculous ra ra views are unlikely to have occurred in school however.

Unlike you I'm not embarrassed by my posts so don't delete them...

That should be views is by the way

Uneducated buffoon

Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:22:19 PM »
Warnock has said Boalsie is top of his wish list.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:02:18 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:52:00 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 08:32:21 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:02:38 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 06:40:20 PM
Bolasie sums up everything that is wrong with out transfer system, nothing against him personally he used to be a good player, he may still be for all I know. The issue is we have been linked with this player for years, which means the manager has not identified him as somebody he needs.

Let Warnock buy the players he wants.



This theory of yours sums up everything that is wrong with our education system.

It makes no fucking sense!

 :unlike:

You're right the education system is showing its failings. Your inability to comprehend anything that opposes your ridiculous ra ra views are unlikely to have occurred in school however.

Unlike you I'm not embarrassed by my posts so don't delete them...

That should be views is by the way

Uneducated buffoon

 lost

Chavs are not embarrassed by their two stripes tracksuit bottoms. Your lack of self-awareness and arrogance is not something to celebrate. It is something the rest of us might pity.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:05:12 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:52:00 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 08:32:21 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:02:38 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 06:40:20 PM
Bolasie sums up everything that is wrong with out transfer system, nothing against him personally he used to be a good player, he may still be for all I know. The issue is we have been linked with this player for years, which means the manager has not identified him as somebody he needs.

Let Warnock buy the players he wants.



This theory of yours sums up everything that is wrong with our education system.

It makes no fucking sense!

 :unlike:

You're right the education system is showing its failings. Your inability to comprehend anything that opposes your ridiculous ra ra views are unlikely to have occurred in school however.

Unlike you I'm not embarrassed by my posts so don't delete them...

That should be views is by the way

Uneducated buffoon

 lost

Leave the grammar to Terry. Is is for singular nouns. Are should be used for plural nouns such as 'your views'. Never try oversell your intelligence; it will only work with those less intelligent than you. That is a rather limited market in your field.
38red
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:42:37 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 07:05:12 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:52:00 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 08:32:21 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:02:38 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 06:40:20 PM
Bolasie sums up everything that is wrong with out transfer system, nothing against him personally he used to be a good player, he may still be for all I know. The issue is we have been linked with this player for years, which means the manager has not identified him as somebody he needs.

Let Warnock buy the players he wants.



This theory of yours sums up everything that is wrong with our education system.

It makes no fucking sense!

 :unlike:

You're right the education system is showing its failings. Your inability to comprehend anything that opposes your ridiculous ra ra views are unlikely to have occurred in school however.

Unlike you I'm not embarrassed by my posts so don't delete them...

That should be views is by the way

Uneducated buffoon

 lost

Leave the grammar to Terry. Is is for singular nouns. Are should be used for plural nouns such as 'your views'. Never try oversell your intelligence; it will only work with those less intelligent than you. That is a rather limited market in your field.

Inability, the subject of the sentence,  is a singular noun.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:48:18 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 07:42:37 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 07:05:12 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 09:52:00 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 08:32:21 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 08:02:38 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 06:40:20 PM
Bolasie sums up everything that is wrong with out transfer system, nothing against him personally he used to be a good player, he may still be for all I know. The issue is we have been linked with this player for years, which means the manager has not identified him as somebody he needs.

Let Warnock buy the players he wants.



This theory of yours sums up everything that is wrong with our education system.

It makes no fucking sense!

 :unlike:

You're right the education system is showing its failings. Your inability to comprehend anything that opposes your ridiculous ra ra views are unlikely to have occurred in school however.

Unlike you I'm not embarrassed by my posts so don't delete them...

That should be views is by the way

Uneducated buffoon

 lost

Leave the grammar to Terry. Is is for singular nouns. Are should be used for plural nouns such as 'your views'. Never try oversell your intelligence; it will only work with those less intelligent than you. That is a rather limited market in your field.

Inability, the subject of the sentence,  is a singular noun.

Thank you Mr Red

