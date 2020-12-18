Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: JUST PICKED UP ALL ME 👍  (Read 27 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 78 106

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 04:05:14 PM »
XMAS MEAT FROM THE BEST BUTCHERS IN STOCKTON 👍😋👍

IF YA KNOW YA JUST KNOW 👍🥩🍣🍠🍢🍖🍗🥓👍😋
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online Online

Posts: 7 923


Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:06:19 PM »
Jags lasting well considering its age...

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 78 106

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:09:09 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 04:06:19 PM
Jags lasting well considering its age...

 

ENLIGHTEN ME DAFT LAD  🤔

TELL ME WHAT YA KNOW 👍

IT WILL BE QUICKER THAN TELLING ME WHAT YA DONT FUCKING KNOW  👍😂😂😂👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
El Capitan
Online Online

Posts: 44 071


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:13:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:05:14 PM
XMAS MEAT FROM THE BEST BUTCHERS IN STOCKTON 👍😋👍

IF YA KNOW YA JUST KNOW 👍🥩🍣🍠🍢🍖🍗🥓👍😋






Shame the best before date on it all is today 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
