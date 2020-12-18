Welcome,
December 18, 2020, 04:16:30 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
JUST PICKED UP ALL ME 👍
Author
Topic: JUST PICKED UP ALL ME 👍 (Read 26 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 106
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
JUST PICKED UP ALL ME 👍
«
on:
Today
at 04:05:14 PM »
XMAS MEAT FROM THE BEST BUTCHERS IN STOCKTON 👍😋👍
IF YA KNOW YA JUST KNOW 👍🥩🍣🍠🍢🍖🍗🥓👍😋
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 923
Pack o cunts
Re: JUST PICKED UP ALL ME 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:06:19 PM »
Jags lasting well considering its age...
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 78 106
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: JUST PICKED UP ALL ME 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:09:09 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 04:06:19 PM
Jags lasting well considering its age...
ENLIGHTEN ME DAFT LAD 🤔
TELL ME WHAT YA KNOW 👍
IT WILL BE QUICKER THAN TELLING ME WHAT YA DONT FUCKING KNOW 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 071
Re: JUST PICKED UP ALL ME 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:13:28 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:05:14 PM
XMAS MEAT FROM THE BEST BUTCHERS IN STOCKTON 👍😋👍
IF YA KNOW YA JUST KNOW 👍🥩🍣🍠🍢🍖🍗🥓👍😋
Shame the best before date on it all is today
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
