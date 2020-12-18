Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2020, 05:42:36 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Fishing  (Read 780 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 820



View Profile
« on: December 18, 2020, 02:23:47 PM »
This struggle is simply political with France and Spain unable to move as are we. Not for economic or ecological reasons, just for bollocks. No one really gave a shit when much bigger industries contract. Bollocks to it if our fishing industry bugger up the easy trading of the proper part of our economy
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 78 168

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 18, 2020, 02:34:34 PM »
NO COUNTRY OUTSIDE THE EU DOES NOT HAVE CONTROL OF IT'S OWN BORDERS AND WATERS.... WHY SHOULD WE BOW DOWN TO THESE EU PRICKS 👎😠😠😠👎 AND BE DIFFERENT 👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 639



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 18, 2020, 03:04:52 PM »
bob you have always been a dickhead but you live by the north sea cant you understand that protecting our fish stocks will mean more jobs for seaside towns directly in the north east
Logged
Chunts
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 820



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 18, 2020, 04:43:47 PM »
You have some cogent and convincing arguments today. How many fishermen are there in Redcar. Why let fishing rights get in the way of a trade deal. More people have lost their jobs in the Debenhams and Phillip Green crashes than work in the fishing industry. It's just not important at all
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 114

Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 18, 2020, 05:16:51 PM »
Should we have the equivalent right to go and mine coal in Germany, alumina in France or iron ore in Sweden as we see fit?  :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 487


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 18, 2020, 05:22:13 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on December 18, 2020, 05:16:51 PM
Should we have the equivalent right to go and mine coal in Germany, alumina in France or iron ore in Sweden as we see fit?  :pd:

We're not entitled to the fish in our seas but we must keep every African migrant we find there.

Strange logic that.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 820



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 18, 2020, 05:55:11 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/46401558

it's a good read. I was aware a heap of our licences had years ago been sold to, especially, the Spanish.
Logged
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 656


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM »
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL

But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.

It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

  :meltdown:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 78 168

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: December 18, 2020, 07:04:03 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL

But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.

It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

  :meltdown:


DRY YER BEAU PEEPS JIM 👍

YOU DRIPPY FUCKING DULL BACKWARD SNOWFLAKE CUNT  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 487


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 18, 2020, 07:05:30 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL

But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.

It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

  :meltdown:


 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Flar
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 553

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: December 18, 2020, 07:54:51 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL

But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.

It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

  :meltdown:


Im amazed we bother with seasoned politicians and negotiators when we could have just got some random punter from Boro to sort it out

 klins

Or did they ask and you were busy?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 78 168

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: December 18, 2020, 09:07:59 PM »
Quote from: Flar on December 18, 2020, 07:54:51 PM
Quote from: daftjim on December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL

But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.

It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

  :meltdown:


Im amazed we bother with seasoned politicians and negotiators when we could have just got some random punter from Boro to sort it out

 klins

Or did they ask and you were busy?

TOO BUZY WATCHING HIS MISSUS GET HER RING BATTERED  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 487


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: December 18, 2020, 09:29:58 PM »
Jim taking a shoeing again, I suppose its different from watching his wife take it  :alf:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 114

Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: December 18, 2020, 10:07:44 PM »
Don't pick on him. Getting all your material from the Daily Star can do that to a guy.
Logged
CoB scum
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 841


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: December 18, 2020, 11:09:21 PM »
Anyway Jim,ya right about on the grand scheme of things,it does mean FUCK ALL.Grimsby,Hull,Whitby mite well all spring back to life,I really truthfully hope it does,but.......on the grand scheme of things,ya right gadge,it means fuck all.

So,over the next few years 10.000 fishermen get their jobs back,1m hard working folk lose theirs due to the advancement of technology,

Who eats  seafood anyway (scruffy cunts)

W.C  got it right 'water,disgusting,fish make love in it.

Anyway......forgot wot am onabout,    Ohh yeah,don't get me going bout crabs,welks  winkles n'that.that's it for now,rant over🤔 a think
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 722



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:52:39 AM »


https://i.imgur.com/MbRlvY0.gif 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 841


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:20:12 AM »
😁I know I probably shouldn't encourage ya 😁 but apart from the stalking people bit,that was funny.

So,what ya done with the Goldmeister then,part from speedboat lessons,go on tell me,I won't tell a soul 😐x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 78 168

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:45:15 AM »
THAT'S ABOUT 2 MILES EAST OF WHERE  BOB AND PAUL WHERE FISHING  👍😎👍🐟🐟🐟
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 820



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:59:11 AM »
Is this a more likely reason for Tories caring about fishing?

More than a quarter of the United Kingdoms fishing quota is in the hands of a tiny group of the countrys wealthiest families, an Unearthed investigation has found.

Just five families on the Sunday Times Rich List hold or control 29% of the UKs fishing quota.

The finding comes from a new Unearthed investigation that traced the owners of more than 95% of UK quota holdings  including, for the first time, those of Scotland, the UKs biggest fishing nation.

It reveals that more than two-thirds of the UKs fishing quota is controlled by just 25 businesses  and more than half of those are linked to one of the biggest criminal overfishing scams ever to reach the British courts.

Meanwhile, in England nearly 80% of fishing quota is held by foreign owners or domestic Rich List families, and more than half of Northern Irelands quota is hoarded onto a single trawler.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 114

Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:18:47 PM »
It was amusing to watch all the MEPs ripping into Barnier and the commission yesterday over their tactics. I did feel sorry for some of them though especially the Irish and Finnish ones which burst into tears. One summed up their collective feeling nicely to Barnier, "the UK has managed to secure over sixty trade deals in less than a year, why are you incapable of securing just one with them?"

It's easy to forget that behind the big bureaucratic behemoth the EU has become there's lots of little countries who just want the best outcome for their ordinary folk.
Logged
CoB scum
Flar
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 553

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:55:14 PM »
Maybe we could switch to fishing in the salty oceans of remainers tears
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 435



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:01:49 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL

But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.

It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

  :meltdown:

Makes up 0.1 percent because we're not allowed to fish the fucking seas.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 656


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:10:25 PM »
Don't get me started on the fucking farmers.
The only people that get paid for doing fuck all. The Single Farm Payment is a national disgrace.
Ever see a farmer going bust?
Turkeys voted for Xmas when they all voted for Brexit.
Once the SFP brexit holiday is over their payments will be massively cut thank fuck.

Give the money saved to the many pauper children in the UK.

God bless Marcus Rashford,  :mido:
« Last Edit: Today at 04:13:08 PM by daftjim » Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 487


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:49:50 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 04:10:25 PM
Don't get me started on the fucking farmers.
The only people that get paid for doing fuck all. The Single Farm Payment is a national disgrace.
Ever see a farmer going bust?
Turkeys voted for Xmas when they all voted for Brexit.
Once the SFP brexit holiday is over their payments will be massively cut thank fuck.

Give the money saved to the many pauper children in the UK.

God bless Marcus Rashford,  :mido:

This post shows how thick you are. No deal means a bonanza for UK farms and fisheries as tarrifs get added to all EU food and fish.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 471


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:00:50 PM »
Our waters our fish. It's not hard to understand. If the EU don't.like that and want to play hard ball then we will just tell them to fuck off and go no deal. Some things in life are more important than short term financial gain. They'll rue the day they tried to call our bluff.

 :mido:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 471


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:01:41 PM »
Of course Boris could fold and give them what they want. In which case I'll be absolutely fuming.

 souey lost :meltdown:
Logged
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 656


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:02:37 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 05:00:50 PM
Our waters our fish.

 :mido:

What about the black fish? 
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 471


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:06:35 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 05:02:37 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 05:00:50 PM
Our waters our fish.

 :mido:

What about the black fish? 

I only like white fish like cod and haddock and pollock. Don't mind the odd piece of plaice. We can give all the black fish to Europe as far as I'm concerned. Maybe that's a compromise. Good thinking. You're not totally useless

 :like:
Logged
King of the North
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 523


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:10:49 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 04:10:25 PM
Don't get me started on the fucking farmers.
The only people that get paid for doing fuck all. The Single Farm Payment is a national disgrace.
Ever see a farmer going bust?
Turkeys voted for Xmas when they all voted for Brexit.
Once the SFP brexit holiday is over their payments will be massively cut thank fuck.

Give the money saved to the many pauper children in the UK.

God bless Marcus Rashford,  :mido:


What a fucking clown you are.

Not surprised you get a good shoeing on here every time you post. I am beginning to think you enjoy it. It may well be the only attention you get.
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 529


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:14:16 PM »
I dont know anything about farming or fishing, but I know both Sabic and Lucite are very concerned if we leave with no deal, the cost to them due to tariffs could very well see them both closing down.

Not sure how big farming or fishing is in Teesside, but I know the chemical industry is important for us.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 934


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:17:29 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL

But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.

It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

  :meltdown:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Flar
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 553

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:37:45 PM »
Am I the only one still thinking there will be a deal?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 