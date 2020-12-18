Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 15 820







Posts: 15 820 Fishing « on: December 18, 2020, 02:23:47 PM » This struggle is simply political with France and Spain unable to move as are we. Not for economic or ecological reasons, just for bollocks. No one really gave a shit when much bigger industries contract. Bollocks to it if our fishing industry bugger up the easy trading of the proper part of our economy Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 78 168



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 168I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Fishing « Reply #1 on: December 18, 2020, 02:34:34 PM » NO COUNTRY OUTSIDE THE EU DOES NOT HAVE CONTROL OF IT'S OWN BORDERS AND WATERS.... WHY SHOULD WE BOW DOWN TO THESE EU PRICKS 👎😠😠😠👎 AND BE DIFFERENT 👎 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

RedcarJJ



Offline



Posts: 1 639







Chubby ChaserPosts: 1 639 Re: Fishing « Reply #2 on: December 18, 2020, 03:04:52 PM » bob you have always been a dickhead but you live by the north sea cant you understand that protecting our fish stocks will mean more jobs for seaside towns directly in the north east Logged Chunts

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 15 820







Posts: 15 820 Re: Fishing « Reply #3 on: December 18, 2020, 04:43:47 PM » You have some cogent and convincing arguments today. How many fishermen are there in Redcar. Why let fishing rights get in the way of a trade deal. More people have lost their jobs in the Debenhams and Phillip Green crashes than work in the fishing industry. It's just not important at all Logged

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 10 114



Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 114Not big and not clever Re: Fishing « Reply #4 on: December 18, 2020, 05:16:51 PM » Should we have the equivalent right to go and mine coal in Germany, alumina in France or iron ore in Sweden as we see fit? Logged CoB scum

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 15 820







Posts: 15 820 Re: Fishing « Reply #6 on: December 18, 2020, 05:55:11 PM » https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/46401558



it's a good read. I was aware a heap of our licences had years ago been sold to, especially, the Spanish.



it's a good read. I was aware a heap of our licences had years ago been sold to, especially, the Spanish. Logged

daftjim

Offline



Posts: 2 656





Posts: 2 656 Re: Fishing « Reply #7 on: December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM »

Employs something like 25k people.

In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL



But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit

And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.



It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.





Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega familiesEmploys something like 25k people.In the grand scheme of thingsBut Boris hung it out there durung BrexitAnd fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 78 168



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 168I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Fishing « Reply #8 on: December 18, 2020, 07:04:03 PM » Quote from: daftjim on December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM

Employs something like 25k people.

In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL



But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit

And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.



It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.







Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega familiesEmploys something like 25k people.In the grand scheme of thingsBut Boris hung it out there durung BrexitAnd fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

DRY YER BEAU PEEPS JIM 👍



YOU DRIPPY FUCKING DULL BACKWARD SNOWFLAKE CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍 DRY YER BEAU PEEPS JIM 👍YOU DRIPPY FUCKING DULL BACKWARD SNOWFLAKE CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 5 487





Posts: 5 487 Re: Fishing « Reply #9 on: December 18, 2020, 07:05:30 PM » Quote from: daftjim on December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM

Employs something like 25k people.

In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL



But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit

And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.



It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.







Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega familiesEmploys something like 25k people.In the grand scheme of thingsBut Boris hung it out there durung BrexitAnd fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Flar

Online



Posts: 5 553



I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone





Posts: 5 553I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone Re: Fishing « Reply #10 on: December 18, 2020, 07:54:51 PM » Quote from: daftjim on December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM

Employs something like 25k people.

In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL



But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit

And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.



It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.







Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega familiesEmploys something like 25k people.In the grand scheme of thingsBut Boris hung it out there durung BrexitAnd fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

Im amazed we bother with seasoned politicians and negotiators when we could have just got some random punter from Boro to sort it out







Or did they ask and you were busy? Im amazed we bother with seasoned politicians and negotiators when we could have just got some random punter from Boro to sort it outOr did they ask and you were busy? Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 78 168



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 168I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Fishing « Reply #11 on: December 18, 2020, 09:07:59 PM » Quote from: Flar on December 18, 2020, 07:54:51 PM Quote from: daftjim on December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM

Employs something like 25k people.

In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL



But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit

And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.



It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.







Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega familiesEmploys something like 25k people.In the grand scheme of thingsBut Boris hung it out there durung BrexitAnd fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

Im amazed we bother with seasoned politicians and negotiators when we could have just got some random punter from Boro to sort it out







Or did they ask and you were busy?

Im amazed we bother with seasoned politicians and negotiators when we could have just got some random punter from Boro to sort it outOr did they ask and you were busy?

TOO BUZY WATCHING HIS MISSUS GET HER RING BATTERED 👍😂😂😂👍 TOO BUZY WATCHING HIS MISSUS GET HER RING BATTERED 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 10 114



Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 114Not big and not clever Re: Fishing « Reply #13 on: December 18, 2020, 10:07:44 PM » Don't pick on him. Getting all your material from the Daily Star can do that to a guy. Logged CoB scum

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 841





Posts: 841 Re: Fishing « Reply #14 on: December 18, 2020, 11:09:21 PM » Anyway Jim,ya right about on the grand scheme of things,it does mean FUCK ALL.Grimsby,Hull,Whitby mite well all spring back to life,I really truthfully hope it does,but.......on the grand scheme of things,ya right gadge,it means fuck all.



So,over the next few years 10.000 fishermen get their jobs back,1m hard working folk lose theirs due to the advancement of technology,



Who eats seafood anyway (scruffy cunts)



W.C got it right 'water,disgusting,fish make love in it.



Anyway......forgot wot am onabout, Ohh yeah,don't get me going bout crabs,welks winkles n'that.that's it for now,rant over🤔 a think Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 722







TMPosts: 15 722 Re: Fishing « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:52:39 AM »



https://i.imgur.com/MbRlvY0.gif Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 841





Posts: 841 Re: Fishing « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:20:12 AM » 😁I know I probably shouldn't encourage ya 😁 but apart from the stalking people bit,that was funny.



So,what ya done with the Goldmeister then,part from speedboat lessons,go on tell me,I won't tell a soul 😐x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 78 168



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 168I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Fishing « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:45:15 AM » THAT'S ABOUT 2 MILES EAST OF WHERE BOB AND PAUL WHERE FISHING 👍😎👍🐟🐟🐟 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 15 820







Posts: 15 820 Re: Fishing « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:59:11 AM » Is this a more likely reason for Tories caring about fishing?



More than a quarter of the United Kingdoms fishing quota is in the hands of a tiny group of the countrys wealthiest families, an Unearthed investigation has found.



Just five families on the Sunday Times Rich List hold or control 29% of the UKs fishing quota.



The finding comes from a new Unearthed investigation that traced the owners of more than 95% of UK quota holdings  including, for the first time, those of Scotland, the UKs biggest fishing nation.



It reveals that more than two-thirds of the UKs fishing quota is controlled by just 25 businesses  and more than half of those are linked to one of the biggest criminal overfishing scams ever to reach the British courts.



Meanwhile, in England nearly 80% of fishing quota is held by foreign owners or domestic Rich List families, and more than half of Northern Irelands quota is hoarded onto a single trawler. Logged

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 10 114



Not big and not clever





Posts: 10 114Not big and not clever Re: Fishing « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:18:47 PM » It was amusing to watch all the MEPs ripping into Barnier and the commission yesterday over their tactics. I did feel sorry for some of them though especially the Irish and Finnish ones which burst into tears. One summed up their collective feeling nicely to Barnier, "the UK has managed to secure over sixty trade deals in less than a year, why are you incapable of securing just one with them?"



It's easy to forget that behind the big bureaucratic behemoth the EU has become there's lots of little countries who just want the best outcome for their ordinary folk. Logged CoB scum

Flar

Online



Posts: 5 553



I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone





Posts: 5 553I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone Re: Fishing « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:55:14 PM » Maybe we could switch to fishing in the salty oceans of remainers tears Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 435







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 435 Re: Fishing « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:01:49 PM » Quote from: daftjim on December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM

Employs something like 25k people.

In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL



But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit

And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.



It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.







Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega familiesEmploys something like 25k people.In the grand scheme of thingsBut Boris hung it out there durung BrexitAnd fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster. Makes up 0.1 percent because we're not allowed to fish the fucking seas. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

daftjim

Offline



Posts: 2 656





Posts: 2 656 Re: Fishing « Reply #22 on: Today at 04:10:25 PM »

The only people that get paid for doing fuck all. The Single Farm Payment is a national disgrace.

Ever see a farmer going bust?

Turkeys voted for Xmas when they all voted for Brexit.

Once the SFP brexit holiday is over their payments will be massively cut thank fuck.



Give the money saved to the many pauper children in the UK.



God bless Marcus Rashford, Don't get me started on the fucking farmers.The only people that get paid for doing fuck all. The Single Farm Payment is a national disgrace.Ever see a farmer going bust?Turkeys voted for Xmas when they all voted for Brexit.Once the SFP brexit holiday is over their payments will be massively cut thank fuck.Give the money saved to the many pauper children in the UK.God bless Marcus Rashford, « Last Edit: Today at 04:13:08 PM by daftjim » Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 5 487





Posts: 5 487 Re: Fishing « Reply #23 on: Today at 04:49:50 PM » Quote from: daftjim on Today at 04:10:25 PM

The only people that get paid for doing fuck all. The Single Farm Payment is a national disgrace.

Ever see a farmer going bust?

Turkeys voted for Xmas when they all voted for Brexit.

Once the SFP brexit holiday is over their payments will be massively cut thank fuck.



Give the money saved to the many pauper children in the UK.



God bless Marcus Rashford,

Don't get me started on the fucking farmers.The only people that get paid for doing fuck all. The Single Farm Payment is a national disgrace.Ever see a farmer going bust?Turkeys voted for Xmas when they all voted for Brexit.Once the SFP brexit holiday is over their payments will be massively cut thank fuck.Give the money saved to the many pauper children in the UK.God bless Marcus Rashford,

This post shows how thick you are. No deal means a bonanza for UK farms and fisheries as tarrifs get added to all EU food and fish.



This post shows how thick you are. No deal means a bonanza for UK farms and fisheries as tarrifs get added to all EU food and fish. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 471





Posts: 1 471 Re: Fishing « Reply #24 on: Today at 05:00:50 PM »



Our waters our fish. It's not hard to understand. If the EU don't.like that and want to play hard ball then we will just tell them to fuck off and go no deal. Some things in life are more important than short term financial gain. They'll rue the day they tried to call our bluff. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 471





Posts: 1 471 Re: Fishing « Reply #25 on: Today at 05:01:41 PM »



Of course Boris could fold and give them what they want. In which case I'll be absolutely fuming. Logged

King of the North

Online



Posts: 1 523





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 523Duckyfuzz Re: Fishing « Reply #28 on: Today at 05:10:49 PM » Quote from: daftjim on Today at 04:10:25 PM

The only people that get paid for doing fuck all. The Single Farm Payment is a national disgrace.

Ever see a farmer going bust?

Turkeys voted for Xmas when they all voted for Brexit.

Once the SFP brexit holiday is over their payments will be massively cut thank fuck.



Give the money saved to the many pauper children in the UK.



God bless Marcus Rashford,

Don't get me started on the fucking farmers.The only people that get paid for doing fuck all. The Single Farm Payment is a national disgrace.Ever see a farmer going bust?Turkeys voted for Xmas when they all voted for Brexit.Once the SFP brexit holiday is over their payments will be massively cut thank fuck.Give the money saved to the many pauper children in the UK.God bless Marcus Rashford,



What a fucking clown you are.



Not surprised you get a good shoeing on here every time you post. I am beginning to think you enjoy it. It may well be the only attention you get.



What a fucking clown you are.Not surprised you get a good shoeing on here every time you post. I am beginning to think you enjoy it. It may well be the only attention you get. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 529





Posts: 5 529 Re: Fishing « Reply #29 on: Today at 05:14:16 PM » I dont know anything about farming or fishing, but I know both Sabic and Lucite are very concerned if we leave with no deal, the cost to them due to tariffs could very well see them both closing down.



Not sure how big farming or fishing is in Teesside, but I know the chemical industry is important for us. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 934





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 934Pack o cunts Re: Fishing « Reply #30 on: Today at 05:17:29 PM » Quote from: daftjim on December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM

Employs something like 25k people.

In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL



But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit

And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.



It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.







Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega familiesEmploys something like 25k people.In the grand scheme of thingsBut Boris hung it out there durung BrexitAnd fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018