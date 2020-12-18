|
daftjim
« Reply #7 on: December 18, 2020, 07:01:32 PM »
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL
But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.
It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #8 on: December 18, 2020, 07:04:03 PM »
DRY YER BEAU PEEPS JIM 👍
YOU DRIPPY FUCKING DULL BACKWARD SNOWFLAKE CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
Flar
« Reply #10 on: December 18, 2020, 07:54:51 PM »
Im amazed we bother with seasoned politicians and negotiators when we could have just got some random punter from Boro to sort it out
Or did they ask and you were busy?
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #11 on: December 18, 2020, 09:07:59 PM »
Im amazed we bother with seasoned politicians and negotiators when we could have just got some random punter from Boro to sort it out
Or did they ask and you were busy?
TOO BUZY WATCHING HIS MISSUS GET HER RING BATTERED 👍😂😂😂👍
Bob_Ender
« Reply #14 on: December 18, 2020, 11:09:21 PM »
Anyway Jim,ya right about on the grand scheme of things,it does mean FUCK ALL.Grimsby,Hull,Whitby mite well all spring back to life,I really truthfully hope it does,but.......on the grand scheme of things,ya right gadge,it means fuck all.
So,over the next few years 10.000 fishermen get their jobs back,1m hard working folk lose theirs due to the advancement of technology,
Who eats seafood anyway (scruffy cunts)
W.C got it right 'water,disgusting,fish make love in it.
Anyway......forgot wot am onabout, Ohh yeah,don't get me going bout crabs,welks winkles n'that.that's it for now,rant over🤔 a think
Jethro Tull
Makes up 0.1 percent because we're not allowed to fish the fucking seas.
daftjim
Don't get me started on the fucking farmers.
The only people that get paid for doing fuck all. The Single Farm Payment is a national disgrace.
Ever see a farmer going bust?
Turkeys voted for Xmas when they all voted for Brexit.
Once the SFP brexit holiday is over their payments will be massively cut thank fuck.
Give the money saved to the many pauper children in the UK.
God bless Marcus Rashford,
« Last Edit: Today at 04:13:08 PM by daftjim »
Bobupanddown
This post shows how thick you are. No deal means a bonanza for UK farms and fisheries as tarrifs get added to all EU food and fish.
King of the North
What a fucking clown you are.
Not surprised you get a good shoeing on here every time you post. I am beginning to think you enjoy it. It may well be the only attention you get.
Ural Quntz
