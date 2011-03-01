|
daftjim
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL
But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.
It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.
LEON TROTSKY
DRY YER BEAU PEEPS JIM 👍
YOU DRIPPY FUCKING DULL BACKWARD SNOWFLAKE CUNT 👍😂😂😂👍
Flar
Im amazed we bother with seasoned politicians and negotiators when we could have just got some random punter from Boro to sort it out
Or did they ask and you were busy?
LEON TROTSKY
TOO BUZY WATCHING HIS MISSUS GET HER RING BATTERED 👍😂😂😂👍
Bob_Ender
Anyway Jim,ya right about on the grand scheme of things,it does mean FUCK ALL.Grimsby,Hull,Whitby mite well all spring back to life,I really truthfully hope it does,but.......on the grand scheme of things,ya right gadge,it means fuck all.
So,over the next few years 10.000 fishermen get their jobs back,1m hard working folk lose theirs due to the advancement of technology,
Who eats seafood anyway (scruffy cunts)
W.C got it right 'water,disgusting,fish make love in it.
Anyway......forgot wot am onabout, Ohh yeah,don't get me going bout crabs,welks winkles n'that.that's it for now,rant over🤔 a think
