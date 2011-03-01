Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fishing  (Read 421 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 812



« on: Yesterday at 02:23:47 PM »
This struggle is simply political with France and Spain unable to move as are we. Not for economic or ecological reasons, just for bollocks. No one really gave a shit when much bigger industries contract. Bollocks to it if our fishing industry bugger up the easy trading of the proper part of our economy
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 119

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:34:34 PM »
NO COUNTRY OUTSIDE THE EU DOES NOT HAVE CONTROL OF IT'S OWN BORDERS AND WATERS.... WHY SHOULD WE BOW DOWN TO THESE EU PRICKS 👎😠😠😠👎 AND BE DIFFERENT 👎
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Posts: 1 639



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:04:52 PM »
bob you have always been a dickhead but you live by the north sea cant you understand that protecting our fish stocks will mean more jobs for seaside towns directly in the north east
Chunts
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 812



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:43:47 PM »
You have some cogent and convincing arguments today. How many fishermen are there in Redcar. Why let fishing rights get in the way of a trade deal. More people have lost their jobs in the Debenhams and Phillip Green crashes than work in the fishing industry. It's just not important at all
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 100

Not big and not clever


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:16:51 PM »
Should we have the equivalent right to go and mine coal in Germany, alumina in France or iron ore in Sweden as we see fit?  :pd:
CoB scum
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 459


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:22:13 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 05:16:51 PM
Should we have the equivalent right to go and mine coal in Germany, alumina in France or iron ore in Sweden as we see fit?  :pd:

We're not entitled to the fish in our seas but we must keep every African migrant we find there.

Strange logic that.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 812



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:55:11 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/46401558

it's a good read. I was aware a heap of our licences had years ago been sold to, especially, the Spanish.
daftjim
Posts: 2 646


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:01:32 PM »
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL

But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.

It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

  :meltdown:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 119

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:04:03 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 07:01:32 PM
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL

But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.

It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

  :meltdown:


Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 459


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:05:30 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 07:01:32 PM
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL

But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.

It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

  :meltdown:


 
Flar
Posts: 5 547

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:54:51 PM »
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 07:01:32 PM
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL

But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.

It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

  :meltdown:


Im amazed we bother with seasoned politicians and negotiators when we could have just got some random punter from Boro to sort it out

 klins

Or did they ask and you were busy?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 119

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:07:59 PM »
Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 07:54:51 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 07:01:32 PM
Fishing makes up 0.1% of our economy and is mostly owned by a handful of mega families
Employs something like 25k people.
In the grand scheme of things ITS FUCK ALL

But Boris hung it out there durung Brexit
And fucking idiots like you lot see it as a Rule Britania flag waving life or death must have.

It's a fucking joke that something that means fuck all will cost 10x more jobs and decimate our economy even further with a no deal disaster.

  :meltdown:


Im amazed we bother with seasoned politicians and negotiators when we could have just got some random punter from Boro to sort it out

 klins

Or did they ask and you were busy?

Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 459


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:29:58 PM »
Jim taking a shoeing again, I suppose its different from watching his wife take it  :alf:
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 100

Not big and not clever


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:07:44 PM »
Don't pick on him. Getting all your material from the Daily Star can do that to a guy.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 836


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:09:21 PM »
Anyway Jim,ya right about on the grand scheme of things,it does mean FUCK ALL.Grimsby,Hull,Whitby mite well all spring back to life,I really truthfully hope it does,but.......on the grand scheme of things,ya right gadge,it means fuck all.

So,over the next few years 10.000 fishermen get their jobs back,1m hard working folk lose theirs due to the advancement of technology,

Who eats  seafood anyway (scruffy cunts)

W.C  got it right 'water,disgusting,fish make love in it.

Anyway......forgot wot am onabout,    Ohh yeah,don't get me going bout crabs,welks  winkles n'that.that's it for now,rant over🤔 a think
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 706



« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:52:39 AM »


https://i.imgur.com/MbRlvY0.gif 
Bob_Ender
Posts: 836


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:20:12 AM »
😁I know I probably shouldn't encourage ya 😁 but apart from the stalking people bit,that was funny.

So,what ya done with the Goldmeister then,part from speedboat lessons,go on tell me,I won't tell a soul 😐x
