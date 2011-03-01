Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Lockdowns
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 02:12:06 PM »
London and East Midland rates now above the north

It is plain to even the most sceptical that any release on the throat of COVID allows it to get up and re-infect within weeks.

Relaxation at Christmas WILL cause deaths.
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:28:45 PM »
Please explain that middle paragraph - its not clear to me what youre saying exactly
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:33:17 PM »
PCR tests have between a 60 and 90% false positive rate. More testing = more false positives.
If you test positive, then take a second test and test negative they still count the positive test.

Overall weekly deaths do not show ANY second wave.

These are facts, what you posted is speculation.

Logged
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:44:00 PM »
We are being fed some shite, hospitals are full! no shit, they always are at this time of the year. Loads of cases of Covid yet no really increase in death rates compared with other years at this point.  Kids riddled with it but it's all hospitalities fault.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 452


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:57:01 PM »
Only recorded mutation of the virus in this country, despite it being in other countries for much longer with far larger populations and infection rates.

Yes the fake news is gonna fake news.
Logged
There is nothing socialist about China
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:08:56 PM »
bob end you are the most naïve person I have ever encountered
Logged
Chunts
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:17:08 PM »
Just drove past the Cannon Park test centre at lunchtime.... only people there were the staff manning it.

love to know how they are getting x amount of thousands of positives EVERY DAY when the test centres are empty.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:20:55 PM »
 :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:50:57 PM »
They're not full. In fact they're less full than they were this time last year when there was no Covid-19, only common or garden flu.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:25:23 PM by TerryCochranesSocks »
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:56:05 PM »
No surprise the bloke with no friends, no job and no woman wants to see more lockdowns.

How much did you waste on onlyfans last month? 
Logged
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:57:37 PM »
Proof/link or its you speculating again

 :steptoe:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:12:50 PM »
Someones jealous because their mam wont take off the internet restrictions  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:32:09 PM »
Why thank you. Do you think covid stays the same, lockdown or not? Just answer that without six paragraphs of internet researched blather.

How many governments agree with a laissez faire approach?
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:04:00 PM »
As mentioned in another thread, the left wing (basically public sector MSM and Labour) want more draconian measures and more WFH whereas those with more than ounce of concern over losing their job, livelihoods and businesses want common sense. We hav3 weak l adership in Boris.

This pandemic is political as fuck.
Logged
