Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Lockdowns « on: Today at 02:12:06 PM » London and East Midland rates now above the north



It is plain to even the most sceptical that any release on the throat of COVID allows it to get up and re-infect within weeks.



Relaxation at Christmas WILL cause deaths.

Re: Lockdowns « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:44:00 PM » We are being fed some shite, hospitals are full! no shit, they always are at this time of the year. Loads of cases of Covid yet no really increase in death rates compared with other years at this point. Kids riddled with it but it's all hospitalities fault.

Re: Lockdowns « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:57:01 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:44:00 PM We are being fed some shite, hospitals are full! no shit, they always are at this time of the year. Loads of cases of Covid yet no really increase in death rates compared with other years at this point. Kids riddled with it but it's all hospitalities fault.



Only recorded mutation of the virus in this country, despite it being in other countries for much longer with far larger populations and infection rates.



Yes the fake news is gonna fake news.

Only recorded mutation of the virus in this country, despite it being in other countries for much longer with far larger populations and infection rates.

Yes the fake news is gonna fake news.





RedcarJJ

Re: Lockdowns « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:08:56 PM » bob end you are the most naïve person I have ever encountered

Re: Lockdowns « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:17:08 PM » Just drove past the Cannon Park test centre at lunchtime.... only people there were the staff manning it.



love to know how they are getting x amount of thousands of positives EVERY DAY when the test centres are empty.

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: Lockdowns « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:50:57 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:44:00 PM We are being fed some shite, hospitals are full! no shit, they always are at this time of the year. Loads of cases of Covid yet no really increase in death rates compared with other years at this point. Kids riddled with it but it's all hospitalities fault.



They're not full. In fact they're less full than they were this time last year when there was no Covid-19, only common or garden flu.

Pack o cunts





Re: Lockdowns « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:57:37 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:33:17 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:12:06 PM London and East Midland rates now above the north



It is plain to even the most sceptical that any release on the throat of COVID allows it to get up and re-infect within weeks.



Relaxation at Christmas WILL cause deaths.



PCR tests have between a 60 and 90% false positive rate. More testing = more false positives.

If you test positive, then take a second test and test negative they still count the positive test.



Overall weekly deaths do not show ANY second wave.



These are facts, what you posted is speculation.





Proof/link or its you speculating again



Proof/link or its you speculating again

Re: Lockdowns « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:32:09 PM » Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 03:08:56 PM bob end you are the most naïve person I have ever encountered



Why thank you. Do you think covid stays the same, lockdown or not? Just answer that without six paragraphs of internet researched blather.



Why thank you. Do you think covid stays the same, lockdown or not? Just answer that without six paragraphs of internet researched blather.

How many governments agree with a laissez faire approach?