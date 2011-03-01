Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 15 803 Lockdowns « on: Today at 02:12:06 PM » London and East Midland rates now above the north



It is plain to even the most sceptical that any release on the throat of COVID allows it to get up and re-infect within weeks.



Relaxation at Christmas WILL cause deaths. Logged

Posts: 2 049 Re: Lockdowns « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:44:00 PM » We are being fed some shite, hospitals are full! no shit, they always are at this time of the year. Loads of cases of Covid yet no really increase in death rates compared with other years at this point. Kids riddled with it but it's all hospitalities fault. Logged

Posts: 5 449 Re: Lockdowns « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:57:01 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:44:00 PM We are being fed some shite, hospitals are full! no shit, they always are at this time of the year. Loads of cases of Covid yet no really increase in death rates compared with other years at this point. Kids riddled with it but it's all hospitalities fault.



Only recorded mutation of the virus in this country, despite it being in other countries for much longer with far larger populations and infection rates.



Yes the fake news is gonna fake news.

Only recorded mutation of the virus in this country, despite it being in other countries for much longer with far larger populations and infection rates.

Yes the fake news is gonna fake news.





bob end you are the most naïve person I have ever encountered

Posts: 140 Re: Lockdowns « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:17:08 PM » Just drove past the Cannon Park test centre at lunchtime.... only people there were the staff manning it.



love to know how they are getting x amount of thousands of positives EVERY DAY when the test centres are empty. Logged

Posts: 8 170Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Lockdowns « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:50:57 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:44:00 PM We are being fed some shite, hospitals are full! no shit, they always are at this time of the year. Loads of cases of Covid yet no really increase in death rates compared with other years at this point. Kids riddled with it but it's all hospitalities fault.



They're not full. In fact they're less full than they were this time last year when there was no Covid-19, only common all garden flu.