Warm and tender notions replace the anger, and the mean.



There's no room for forum fighting while carols can be heard,



No bitching nor back-biting, or swearing every word.









Its Christmas time in COB land, were brothers one and all



The rich and poor, thick and thin, the liddle and the tall.



With peace prevailing, no rows and wailing, we raise a glass or two



Like gentlemen of olden days and Merry Christmas to you!









Its Christmas time in COB land and I hoped to see this truce



The only disagreement over turkey or a goose.



Friendly chats and festive fun and smiles on every face.



But this is COB land at Christmas, a very different place.









Its fucking Christmas time in COB land and all shall bear the brunt



Of threats of fucking tear ups, Fuck offs and You wrong un cunt



I wanted it so different but who am I trying to kid?



So Merry Christmas you fucking wankers, have yourselves a Sid.









