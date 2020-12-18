Its Christmas time in COB land, festive spirit reigns supreme,
Warm and tender notions replace the anger, and the mean.
There's no room for forum fighting while carols can be heard,
No bitching nor back-biting, or swearing every word.
Its Christmas time in COB land, were brothers one and all
The rich and poor, thick and thin, the liddle and the tall.
With peace prevailing, no rows and wailing, we raise a glass or two
Like gentlemen of olden days and Merry Christmas to you!
Its Christmas time in COB land and I hoped to see this truce
The only disagreement over turkey or a goose.
Friendly chats and festive fun and smiles on every face.
But this is COB land at Christmas, a very different place.
Its fucking Christmas time in COB land and all shall bear the brunt
Of threats of fucking tear ups, Fuck offs and You wrong un cunt
I wanted it so different but who am I trying to kid?
So Merry Christmas you fucking wankers, have yourselves a Sid.
TCS