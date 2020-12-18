Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 18, 2020, 07:56:21 PM
Christmas time in COB land..
TerryCochranesSocks
« on: Today at 02:05:26 PM »
Its Christmas time in COB land, festive spirit reigns supreme,

Warm and tender notions replace the anger, and the mean.

There's no room for forum fighting while carols can be heard,

No bitching nor back-biting, or swearing every word.




Its Christmas time in COB land, were brothers one and all

The rich and poor, thick and thin, the liddle and the tall.

With peace prevailing, no rows and wailing, we raise a glass or two

Like gentlemen of olden days and Merry Christmas to you!




Its Christmas time in COB land and I hoped to see this truce

The only disagreement over turkey or a goose.

Friendly chats and festive fun and smiles on every face.

But this is COB land at Christmas, a very different place.




Its fucking Christmas time in COB land and all shall bear the brunt

Of threats of fucking tear ups, Fuck offs and You wrong un cunt

I wanted it so different but who am I trying to kid?

So Merry Christmas you fucking wankers, have yourselves a Sid.

 


TCS
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:08:51 PM »
 :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:10:47 PM »
👍😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:21:22 PM »
  mcl lost
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:22:50 PM »
 
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:02:46 PM »
 jc
Logged
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:31:15 PM »
 charles
Logged
Minge
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:33:39 PM »
Fuck off daft cunt  :wanker:

  :like:
Logged
tunstall
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:37:39 PM »
Fucking class that Tezza lad  :like:

Wait til Lids finds out about my left over turkey parmos, his head will explode
Logged
Bob_Ender
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:39:24 PM »
😂😂😂 brilliant

Xmas on here's gonna be like the trenches,let's all play footy,then the next day,let's all kill each other 😁
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:44:48 PM »
Excellent. :like: :like:
Logged
