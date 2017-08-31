|
Rutters
I also remember when TLP stood up for the underclasses, the under-educated and the poor.
They said their plight was a result of capitalism. They said they needed state support. They said it's all about unequal and unbalanced wealth distribution.
Now they just sneer at them and mock. Labour now think if you're white and male you are the undeserving poor and if you are poor it's your own fault for not exploiting your 'privileges'.
Anyway they've got black, lgbgt, women's and trans rights to worry about now.
Then Red-walls collapse.https://www.theguardian.com/education/2018/jan/03/white-working-class-boys-should-be-more-aspirational-says-labour-minister
