Rutters

Latest in UK



Middle-class

Conservative 38%

Labour 39%



Working-class

Con 46%

Lab 40%



Whites

Con 44%

Lab 37%



Black/Asian/Minority

Con 25%

Lab 55%



No qualifications

Con 60%

Lab 28%



Degree

Con 29%

Lab 50%



Ipsos-MORI Dec 11



Looks like the Tories are the working-class, white uneducated now.



Labour appears to be for Ethnic, middle-class intellectuals.



Interesting how things change

They're as true as any Ipsos-MORI snapshot can be.

Do you mean 'funny' peculiar or humourous?



Do you mean 'funny' peculiar or humourous?

Re: UK Voting Preferences « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:14:27 PM »



They will simply come up with a slogan..



You know how the UK voters Love a slogan..



Dont be silly Bob..They will simply come up with a slogan..You know how the UK voters Love a slogan..

Lockdown is very, very unpopular. The media can lie about it all they like but people won't forget.

If there is a brexit betrayal as well its over for the tories, even the backbenchers of the 1922 committee might revolt.



If Boris delivers no deal, deports the scum who've come to parasite from our country and gets the country back up and running quickly in 2021 then he has a chance at a second term.



People also will never forget who bent the knee to the marxist scum.

Lockdown is very, very unpopular. The media can lie about it all they like but people won't forget.If there is a brexit betrayal as well its over for the tories, even the backbenchers of the 1922 committee might revolt.If Boris delivers no deal, deports the scum who've come to parasite from our country and gets the country back up and running quickly in 2021 then he has a chance at a second term.People also will never forget who bent the knee to the marxist scum.





I can remember when it was the Tories who called the working-class 'knuckle-draggers' and The Labour Party told us it was evidence of them being uncaring nazis.

I also don't think calling your traditional voter base 'knuckle-draggers' is necessarily the best way to tempt them back...should they wish to.



I also don't think calling your traditional voter base 'knuckle-draggers' is necessarily the best way to tempt them back...should they wish to.

This is a personal opinion. But for a lad born in a council house in the northeast, labor did fk all for me except for tell me I was underprovided individual that needed help from those that knew my life better. the fact that a working class lad can have made a success of themselves is totally lost on them. To be successful in the world of labor is a betrayal, how fucked up is that

Re: UK Voting Preferences « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:33:05 PM »



No qualifications except for a sense of what is right?

Scraping the barrel with one of Lids Facebook memes there, Tez

Posts: 8 171Pull your socks up Tel. Re: UK Voting Preferences « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:58:26 PM » I'm not on Facebook, it's a little too intense for me.



It's a fact however that it is Labour who have inflicted the most damage on Labour. Trying to appeal to every possible minority and woke sensibilities instead of concentrating on looking after the working people of the country has massively backfired. Once they've (double) counted the current crop of fucking empty-headed students who love all that shit, they're still 80 seats shy of government.



Personally I'm delighted because Labour has always been the enemy of business, so I hope they carry on appeasing the ludicrous "woke" generation; it guarantees that they'll stay in opposition.



« Last Edit: Today at 04:00:00 PM by TerryCochranesSocks »

Its so absurd as to be laughable how badly labour have fucked up by assuming theyd always have the white working class vote, particularly across the north, that they completely abandoned them in favour of marginals. And then have the nwrve to call those people class traitors. Theyre fucked and even boris fucks up brexit, they still wont get the vote. Its marvellous

Posts: 15 812 Re: UK Voting Preferences « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:36:23 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:58:26 PM I'm not on Facebook, it's a little too intense for me.



It's a fact however that it is Labour who have inflicted the most damage on Labour. Trying to appeal to every possible minority and woke sensibilities instead of concentrating on looking after the working people of the country has massively backfired.





Utterly agree. Corbyn tried going back but the press had everyone immediately saying he was a fucking commie

Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:08:36 PM Its so absurd as to be laughable how badly labour have fucked up by assuming theyd always have the white working class vote, particularly across the north, that they completely abandoned them in favour of marginals. And then have the nwrve to call those people class traitors. Theyre fucked and even boris fucks up brexit, they still wont get the vote. Its marvellous

I may vote Green next time. Seriously. Can't vote for either main party, the Liberals are power sluts who made me spew when they got into bed with Cameron FFS. I'd vote SNP if they put up.



I may vote Green next time. Seriously. Can't vote for either main party, the Liberals are power sluts who made me spew when they got into bed with Cameron FFS. I'd vote SNP if they put up.

Posts: 1 083 Re: UK Voting Preferences « Reply #18 on: Today at 04:45:46 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:17:29 PM Quote from: Rutters on Today at 02:12:40 PM They're as true as any Ipsos-MORI snapshot can be.



Do you mean 'funny' peculiar or humourous?



And this is why you ended up in prison sunbeam............ being a socialist now is no different to some one saying the earth is flat.



Your dogshit ideology has failed where ever its been tried and has resulted in authoritarianism, concentration camps, genocide, refugees and death and more death.



Now shouldn't you be worried about your wife's new working late pattern for a certain surgeon? You can't look after her financially anymore







And this is why you ended up in prison sunbeam............ being a socialist now is no different to some one saying the earth is flat.Your dogshit ideology has failed where ever its been tried and has resulted in authoritarianism, concentration camps, genocide, refugees and death and more death.Now shouldn't you be worried about your wife's new working late pattern for a certain surgeon? You can't look after her financially anymore

Re: UK Voting Preferences « Reply #19 on: Today at 05:05:48 PM »



They said their plight was a result of capitalism. They said they needed state support. They said it's all about unequal and unbalanced wealth distribution.



Now they just sneer at them and mock. Labour now think if you're white and male you are the undeserving poor and if you are poor it's your own fault for not exploiting your 'privileges'.



Anyway they've got black, lgbgt, women's and trans rights to worry about now.



Then Red-walls collapse.

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2018/jan/03/white-working-class-boys-should-be-more-aspirational-says-labour-minister I also remember when TLP stood up for the underclasses, the under-educated and the poor.They said their plight was a result of capitalism. They said they needed state support. They said it's all about unequal and unbalanced wealth distribution.Now they just sneer at them and mock. Labour now think if you're white and male you are the undeserving poor and if you are poor it's your own fault for not exploiting your 'privileges'.Anyway they've got black, lgbgt, women's and trans rights to worry about now.Then Red-walls collapse.

Posts: 832 Re: UK Voting Preferences « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:39:51 PM » Redcar jj,it is all fucked up,Socialism,Trotskyism,communism,Lenninism,Marxism......all comes under one banner these days, The LABOUR PARTY.



I'd rather cut my own head off with a rusty hacksaw blade live on All Jazeera than vote for the chinless wonders that are the Tories. Having said that.....



I'd rather gouge me eyes out with a rusty spoon than vote Labour.



Quandary.



1........do we give Max Headroom a go at it now he's getting rid of the above(said mentioned)or..........same old,same old





"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."