Dont be silly Bob..
They will simply come up with a slogan..
You know how the UK voters Love a slogan..
Lockdown is very, very unpopular. The media can lie about it all they like but people won't forget.
If there is a brexit betrayal as well its over for the tories, even the backbenchers of the 1922 committee might revolt.
If Boris delivers no deal, deports the scum who've come to parasite from our country and gets the country back up and running quickly in 2021 then he has a chance at a second term.
People also will never forget who bent the knee to the marxist scum.