December 18, 2020, 04:16:19 PM
Author Topic: UK Voting Preferences  (Read 158 times)
Rutters
« on: Today at 01:59:46 PM »
Latest in UK

Middle-class
Conservative 38%
Labour 39%

Working-class
Con 46%
Lab 40%

Whites
Con 44%
Lab 37%

Black/Asian/Minority
Con 25%
Lab 55%

No qualifications
Con 60%
Lab 28%

Degree
Con 29%
Lab 50%

Ipsos-MORI Dec 11

Looks like the Tories are the working-class, white uneducated now.

Labour appears to be for Ethnic, middle-class intellectuals.

Interesting how things change
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:00:58 PM »
If true, those numbers are funny  :duh:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:06:31 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:00:58 PM
If true, those numbers are funny  :duh:

If Boris doesn't deliver Brexit this country is fucked. Seriously fucked.
The tories will never win another election in our lifetimes.





Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:12:40 PM »
They're as true as any Ipsos-MORI snapshot can be.

Do you mean 'funny' peculiar or humourous?
plazmuh
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:14:27 PM »
Dont be silly Bob..

They will simply come up with a slogan..

You know how the UK voters Love a slogan..

 rava rava rava
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:17:29 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 02:12:40 PM
They're as true as any Ipsos-MORI snapshot can be.

Do you mean 'funny' peculiar or humourous?

Oh, humourous. I always thought that most educated people are socialist. Looks like the Tores rely mainly on nuckle draggers and royalty  :alf:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:29:25 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 02:14:27 PM
Dont be silly Bob..

They will simply come up with a slogan..

You know how the UK voters Love a slogan..

 rava rava rava

Lockdown is very, very unpopular. The media can lie about it all they like but people won't forget.
If there is a brexit betrayal as well its over for the tories, even the backbenchers of the 1922 committee might revolt.

If Boris delivers no deal, deports the scum who've come to parasite from our country and gets the country back up and running quickly in 2021 then he has a chance at a second term.

People also will never forget who bent the knee to the marxist scum.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:35:29 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:17:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 02:12:40 PM
They're as true as any Ipsos-MORI snapshot can be.

Do you mean 'funny' peculiar or humourous?

Oh, humourous. I always thought that most educated people are socialist. Looks like the Tores rely mainly on nuckle draggers and royalty  :alf:

Most "educated people" are educated by socialists. Education is no guarantee of intelligence.
Rutters
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:46:40 PM »
I can remember when it was the Tories who called the working-class 'knuckle-draggers' and The Labour Party told us it was evidence of them being uncaring nazis.

I also don't think calling your traditional voter base 'knuckle-draggers' is necessarily the best way to tempt them back...should they wish to.
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:01:28 PM »
This is a personal opinion. But for a lad born in a council house in the northeast, labor did fk all for me except for tell me I was underprovided individual that needed help from those that knew my life better.  the fact that a working class lad can have made a success of themselves is totally lost on them. To be successful in the world of labor is a betrayal, how fucked up is that
Chunts
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:23:06 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:59:46 PM
Latest in UK

No qualifications
Con 60%
Lab 28%




 :nige:


And the least surprising news of the year award goes to...
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:33:05 PM »
No qualifications except for a sense of what is right?
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:36:40 PM »
Scraping the barrel with one of Lids Facebook memes there, Tez  monkey
plazmuh
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:58:06 PM »
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:58:26 PM »
I'm not on Facebook, it's a little too intense for me.

It's a fact however that it is Labour who have inflicted the most damage on Labour. Trying to appeal to every possible minority and woke sensibilities instead of concentrating on looking after the working people of the country has massively backfired. Once they've (double) counted the current crop of fucking empty-headed students who love all that shit, they're still 80 seats shy of government.

Personally I'm delighted because Labour has always been the enemy of business, so I hope they carry on appeasing the ludicrous "woke" generation; it guarantees that they'll stay in opposition.
Don pepe
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:08:36 PM »
Its so absurd as to be laughable how badly labour have fucked up by assuming theyd always have the white working class vote, particularly across the north, that they completely abandoned them in favour of marginals. And then have the nwrve to call those people class traitors. Theyre fucked and even boris fucks up brexit, they still wont get the vote. Its marvellous
