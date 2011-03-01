Rutters

UK Voting Preferences



Middle-class

Conservative 38%

Labour 39%



Working-class

Con 46%

Lab 40%



Whites

Con 44%

Lab 37%



Black/Asian/Minority

Con 25%

Lab 55%



No qualifications

Con 60%

Lab 28%



Degree

Con 29%

Lab 50%



Ipsos-MORI Dec 11



Looks like the Tories are the working-class, white uneducated now.



Labour appears to be for Ethnic, middle-class intellectuals.



Interesting how things change

They're as true as any Ipsos-MORI snapshot can be.

Do you mean 'funny' peculiar or humourous?





Re: UK Voting Preferences



They will simply come up with a slogan..



You know how the UK voters Love a slogan..



They will simply come up with a slogan..

You know how the UK voters Love a slogan..

Lockdown is very, very unpopular. The media can lie about it all they like but people won't forget.

If there is a brexit betrayal as well its over for the tories, even the backbenchers of the 1922 committee might revolt.



If Boris delivers no deal, deports the scum who've come to parasite from our country and gets the country back up and running quickly in 2021 then he has a chance at a second term.



People also will never forget who bent the knee to the marxist scum.

Posts: 188 Re: UK Voting Preferences « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:46:40 PM » I can remember when it was the Tories who called the working-class 'knuckle-draggers' and The Labour Party told us it was evidence of them being uncaring nazis.



I also don't think calling your traditional voter base 'knuckle-draggers' is necessarily the best way to tempt them back...should they wish to. Logged

This is a personal opinion. But for a lad born in a council house in the northeast, labor did fk all for me except for tell me I was underprovided individual that needed help from those that knew my life better. the fact that a working class lad can have made a success of themselves is totally lost on them. To be successful in the world of labor is a betrayal, how fucked up is that

Posts: 8 170Pull your socks up Tel. Re: UK Voting Preferences « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:33:05 PM »



No qualifications except for a sense of what is right?

Scraping the barrel with one of Lids Facebook memes there, Tez

Posts: 8 170Pull your socks up Tel. Re: UK Voting Preferences « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:58:26 PM » I'm not on Facebook, it's a little too intense for me.



It's a fact however that it is Labour who have inflicted the most damage on Labour. Trying to appeal to every possible minority and woke sensibilities instead of concentrating on looking after the working people of the country has massively backfired. Once they've (double) counted the current crop of fucking empty-headed students who love all that shit, they're still 80 seats shy of government.



Personally I'm delighted because Labour has always been the enemy of business, so I hope they carry on appeasing the ludicrous "woke" generation; it guarantees that they'll stay in opposition.



« Last Edit: Today at 04:00:00 PM by TerryCochranesSocks » Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures