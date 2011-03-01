Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: UK Voting Preferences  (Read 44 times)
Rutters
« on: Today at 01:59:46 PM »
Latest in UK

Middle-class
Conservative 38%
Labour 39%

Working-class
Con 46%
Lab 40%

Whites
Con 44%
Lab 37%

Black/Asian/Minority
Con 25%
Lab 55%

No qualifications
Con 60%
Lab 28%

Degree
Con 29%
Lab 50%

Ipsos-MORI Dec 11

Looks like the Tories are the working-class, white uneducated now.

Labour appears to be for Ethnic, middle-class intellectuals.

Interesting how things change
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:00:58 PM »
If true, those numbers are funny  :duh:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:06:31 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:00:58 PM
If true, those numbers are funny  :duh:

If Boris doesn't deliver Brexit this country is fucked. Seriously fucked.
The tories will never win another election in our lifetimes.





Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:12:40 PM »
They're as true as any Ipsos-MORI snapshot can be.

Do you mean 'funny' peculiar or humourous?
plazmuh
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:14:27 PM »
Dont be silly Bob..

They will simply come up with a slogan..

You know how the UK voters Love a slogan..

 rava rava rava
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:17:29 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 02:12:40 PM
They're as true as any Ipsos-MORI snapshot can be.

Do you mean 'funny' peculiar or humourous?

Oh, humourous. I always thought that most educated people are socialist. Looks like the Tores rely mainly on nuckle draggers and royalty  :alf:
