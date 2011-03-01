Welcome,
December 18, 2020, 02:21:59 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
UK Voting Preferences
Author
Topic: UK Voting Preferences (Read 43 times)
Rutters
Posts: 187
UK Voting Preferences
«
on:
Today
at 01:59:46 PM »
Latest in UK
Middle-class
Conservative 38%
Labour 39%
Working-class
Con 46%
Lab 40%
Whites
Con 44%
Lab 37%
Black/Asian/Minority
Con 25%
Lab 55%
No qualifications
Con 60%
Lab 28%
Degree
Con 29%
Lab 50%
Ipsos-MORI Dec 11
Looks like the Tories are the working-class, white uneducated now.
Labour appears to be for Ethnic, middle-class intellectuals.
Interesting how things change
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 802
Re: UK Voting Preferences
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:00:58 PM »
If true, those numbers are funny
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 443
Re: UK Voting Preferences
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:06:31 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:00:58 PM
If true, those numbers are funny
If Boris doesn't deliver Brexit this country is fucked. Seriously fucked.
The tories will never win another election in our lifetimes.
Rutters
Posts: 187
Re: UK Voting Preferences
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:12:40 PM »
They're as true as any Ipsos-MORI snapshot can be.
Do you mean 'funny' peculiar or humourous?
plazmuh
Posts: 14 063
Re: UK Voting Preferences
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:14:27 PM »
Dont be silly Bob..
They will simply come up with a slogan..
You know how the UK voters Love a slogan..
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 802
Re: UK Voting Preferences
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:17:29 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 02:12:40 PM
They're as true as any Ipsos-MORI snapshot can be.
Do you mean 'funny' peculiar or humourous?
Oh, humourous. I always thought that most educated people are socialist. Looks like the Tores rely mainly on nuckle draggers and royalty
