Bernie

Online



Posts: 6 417





Posts: 6 417

Re: THE GRANARY BAPS !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:10:28 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:08:05 PM Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:02:08 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:05:58 PM



12,500 JOBS 🙄



THE MACKEMS ELL BE SHITTING BRICKS 😉







https://t.co/ujQGjpU7Jl

FUCKING SHITE CARS ANYWAY 👎😂😂😂👎12,500 JOBS 🙄

You are happy that people are in fear of losing their jobs then?



What a shit house cunt you are

You are happy that people are in fear of losing their jobs then?What a shit house cunt you are

I WISH I'D HAD A TENNER EVERYTIME I'VE BEEN PAID OFF AS A CONTRACT WORKER.... I'D BE ABLE TO RETIRE 👍😜👍



OH SILLY ME... I ALREADY HAVE 👍🍺💷💷💷🍺👍😂😂😂

I WISH I'D HAD A TENNER EVERYTIME I'VE BEEN PAID OFF AS A CONTRACT WORKER.... I'D BE ABLE TO RETIRE 👍😜👍OH SILLY ME... I ALREADY HAVE 👍🍺💷💷💷🍺👍😂😂😂

You selfish little cunt.



Just cos you are unemployable you take pleasure in others losing their jobs.

Nothing worse than taking pleasure in a working man losing his livlihood. Not the first time you've done this either.



You turn my stomach. You selfish little cunt.Just cos you are unemployable you take pleasure in others losing their jobs.Nothing worse than taking pleasure in a working man losing his livlihood. Not the first time you've done this either.You turn my stomach.