December 18, 2020, 06:07:20 PM
Author Topic: KENNY SURTEES 👍  (Read 264 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 12:45:23 PM »
CAN ANYONE REMEMBER HIM YEARS BACK ALWAYS HAVING A WRITE UP IN THE LETTERS PAGE IN THE GAZETTE.... BIG BORO FAN TOO  👍

NORTH v SOUTH
By Kenny Surtees.

I may be called a Smoggie,
But I am not ashamed.
To call myself a Boro lad,
I am what I am named!
Ill sit and eat a parmo,
To heck with caviar!
I was raised a northerner,
Fried bread, jam in a jar!

Not from the south of England,
A Teessider and proud.
Born and bred in Grove Hill,
Where people were unbowed.
Us northerners are friendly,
We crack jokes for a laugh.
We do not have posh accents,
To us barth means just bath!

Are we not nicer people,
And much more down-to-earth.
Than hoity-toity southerners,
With silver spoons from birth?
We are not uncultured,
Weve manners and good taste.
Though suffer fools not gladly,
From up north where were based.

We are not southern softies!
Were far from la-di-da.
We have no airs and graces,
Tough northerners we are.
Built from steel on Teesside,
The Sydney Harbour Bridge.
Rural is our countryside,
Green hillsides with a ridge.

Middlesbrough on Teesside,
A town with heart and soul.
Northerners not southerners,
Who used to dig for coal!
Still we are derided,
And therefore patronised.
By some pretentious southerners,
As if we are despised!

Copyright ©️ Kenny Surtees 2020
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:08:41 PM »
Remember his name, shite poem mind!
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:12:53 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 01:08:41 PM
Remember his name, shite poem mind!

OK RUDYARD  FUCKING KIPLING  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:14:35 PM »
Used to have the card shop in Normanby......
Sold down the river
Scream till they hear you....
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:55:07 PM »
He still does, and most people avoid him like the plague.

He's one strange bloke.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
clag01
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:57:47 PM »
There was another one always always on the letter page. Andrew Kirk I think.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:59:29 PM »
Quote from: clag01 on Today at 01:57:47 PM
There was another one always always on the letter page. Andrew Kirk I think.

AND THE LEGENDARY B J  MQUADE  👍😂👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:03:04 PM »
Not a patch on Ron & Vivienne Carter-Bonsteel
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:05:59 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:03:04 PM
Not a patch on Ron & Vivienne Carter-Bonsteel


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU ARE DEFFO A FUCKING SNOB YOU WRONG UN CUNT  👎🎩🎩🎩👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:07:15 PM »
That poem  souey souey souey souey souey
Bernie
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:07:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:05:59 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:03:04 PM
Not a patch on Ron & Vivienne Carter-Bonsteel


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU ARE DEFFO A FUCKING SNOB YOU WRONG UN CUNT  👎🎩🎩🎩👎

Go and give Jackie a slap you senile old cunt
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:10:00 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:07:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:05:59 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:03:04 PM
Not a patch on Ron & Vivienne Carter-Bonsteel


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU ARE DEFFO A FUCKING SNOB YOU WRONG UN CUNT  👎🎩🎩🎩👎

Go and give Jackie a slap you senile old cunt


AS A MANAGER SHE IS DOING THE ROSTER FOR THE TESCO XMAS WORKERS  👍😂😂😂👍

BRINGING HOME THE BACON  🥩🐷🐖🐷🥩👍😂👍💷💷💷
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:11:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:10:00 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:07:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:05:59 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:03:04 PM
Not a patch on Ron & Vivienne Carter-Bonsteel


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

YOU ARE DEFFO A FUCKING SNOB YOU WRONG UN CUNT  👎🎩🎩🎩👎

Go and give Jackie a slap you senile old cunt


AS A MANAGER SHE IS DOING THE ROSTER FOR THE TESCO XMAS WORKERS  👍😂😂😂👍

BRINGING HOME THE BACON  🥩🐷🐖🐷🥩👍😂👍💷💷💷

With a black eye  souey
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:56:22 PM »
Must be pushing it now, he used to live near to an old mate. He was just a bore who thought he was a poet laureate. Must be in his 70s 80 s now
