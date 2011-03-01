LEON TROTSKY

KENNY SURTEES 👍 « on: Today at 12:45:23 PM » CAN ANYONE REMEMBER HIM YEARS BACK ALWAYS HAVING A WRITE UP IN THE LETTERS PAGE IN THE GAZETTE.... BIG BORO FAN TOO 👍



NORTH v SOUTH

By Kenny Surtees.



I may be called a Smoggie,

But I am not ashamed.

To call myself a Boro lad,

I am what I am named!

Ill sit and eat a parmo,

To heck with caviar!

I was raised a northerner,

Fried bread, jam in a jar!



Not from the south of England,

A Teessider and proud.

Born and bred in Grove Hill,

Where people were unbowed.

Us northerners are friendly,

We crack jokes for a laugh.

We do not have posh accents,

To us barth means just bath!



Are we not nicer people,

And much more down-to-earth.

Than hoity-toity southerners,

With silver spoons from birth?

We are not uncultured,

Weve manners and good taste.

Though suffer fools not gladly,

From up north where were based.



We are not southern softies!

Were far from la-di-da.

We have no airs and graces,

Tough northerners we are.

Built from steel on Teesside,

The Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Rural is our countryside,

Green hillsides with a ridge.



Middlesbrough on Teesside,

A town with heart and soul.

Northerners not southerners,

Who used to dig for coal!

Still we are derided,

And therefore patronised.

By some pretentious southerners,

As if we are despised!



Copyright ©️ Kenny Surtees 2020