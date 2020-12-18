Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 18, 2020, 10:06:58 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: No home Boro fans equals huge improvement in results  (Read 39 times)
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 445


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:21:36 AM »
Just a coincidence? Or a damning verdict on how their negativity and I'll informed views on football have a damaging effect on our players?

You can guess my views. Our home support is shite and the ground is full of clowns.

Merry Christmas

 
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 294


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:47:57 AM »
Nothing to do with Warnock?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 