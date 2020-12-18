Welcome,
December 18, 2020, 10:06:58 AM
No home Boro fans equals huge improvement in results
Author
Topic: No home Boro fans equals huge improvement in results
livefastdieyoung
No home Boro fans equals huge improvement in results
Just a coincidence? Or a damning verdict on how their negativity and I'll informed views on football have a damaging effect on our players?
You can guess my views. Our home support is shite and the ground is full of clowns.
Merry Christmas
tunstall
Re: No home Boro fans equals huge improvement in results
Nothing to do with Warnock?
