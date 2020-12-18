livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 445





Posts: 1 445 No home Boro fans equals huge improvement in results « on: Today at 09:21:36 AM »



You can guess my views. Our home support is shite and the ground is full of clowns.



Merry Christmas



Just a coincidence? Or a damning verdict on how their negativity and I'll informed views on football have a damaging effect on our players?You can guess my views. Our home support is shite and the ground is full of clowns.Merry Christmas Logged