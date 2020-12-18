Wee_Willie

The "Pandemic" « on: December 18, 2020, 08:55:54 AM »



1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures



2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.



It is not political is it? .



1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures

2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.

It is not political is it? .

That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Don pepe

Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #1 on: December 18, 2020, 12:29:22 PM » And where group 1 wants that to bring this government to its knees, not out of concern for the public.

Wee_Willie

Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #2 on: December 18, 2020, 06:05:36 PM » There was a virology professor being paid as an advisor to a nhs trust being interviewed on itv news.

Guess what he thought ....



Guess what he thought .... Logged

Wee_Willie

Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #4 on: December 18, 2020, 06:40:15 PM »



I have never experienced so much selfishness in my life.



Apparently a 3rd wave is due after Xmas ...

I have never experienced so much selfishness in my life.

Personally, Im ok like most people with a decent pension pot but I genuinely feel for our youngsters ie the worse affected by these selfish cunts.

MF(c) DOOM

Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #6 on: December 18, 2020, 10:30:58 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on December 18, 2020, 08:55:54 AM



1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures



2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.



It is not political is it? .



That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have. Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have. Logged

Bobupanddown

Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #7 on: December 18, 2020, 10:33:36 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 18, 2020, 10:30:58 PM



1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures



2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.



It is not political is it? .



That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

The one where1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.It is not political is it?That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?



Oh it wasn't? Oh.



While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?

How many are at 10% capacity?



Oh? None?



Fuck off

Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?

Oh it wasn't? Oh.

While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?

How many are at 10% capacity?

Oh? None?

Fuck off





Snoozy

Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:29:40 AM » Today I received a text from Stockton Borough Council say there had been a rise in cases in my area. Who the fuck gave them my number? Tried texting back telling them to stop sending me texts but its a no reply number. Fuckers

Bobupanddown

Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:09:00 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 12:57:51 AM



1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures



2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.



It is not political is it? .



That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

The one where1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.It is not political is it?That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?



Oh it wasn't? Oh.



While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?

How many are at 10% capacity?



Oh? None?



Fuck off



Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?Oh it wasn't? Oh.While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?How many are at 10% capacity?Oh? None?Fuck off

Thats because theyve got nobody to staff them.



Fuck off etc

Thats because theyve got nobody to staff them.

Fuck off etc

Is it? Got a source for that bullshit Matty? No? Didn't think so.



Off you pop back to onlyfans you simp cunt.







"Seven Nightingale hospitals built to cope with the feared pressures on the NHS in England from the first Covid-19 wave remain on standby, albeit in some cases repurposed or having been considered for alternative use.



They include one at the ExCeL conference centre in east London that can provide up to 500 intensive care beds, and which would be the largest intensive care unit in Europe if fully operational. It has treated a small number of patients, all of whom have since left."



They are empty, some now shut.



Its all just media and government lies.





Is it? Got a source for that bullshit Matty? No? Didn't think so.

Off you pop back to onlyfans you simp cunt.

"Seven Nightingale hospitals built to cope with the feared pressures on the NHS in England from the first Covid-19 wave remain on standby, albeit in some cases repurposed or having been considered for alternative use.

They include one at the ExCeL conference centre in east London that can provide up to 500 intensive care beds, and which would be the largest intensive care unit in Europe if fully operational. It has treated a small number of patients, all of whom have since left."

They are empty, some now shut.

Its all just media and government lies.





MF(c) DOOM

Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:09:21 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on December 18, 2020, 10:33:36 PM



1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures



2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.



It is not political is it? .



That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

The one where1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.It is not political is it?That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?



Oh it wasn't? Oh.



While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?

How many are at 10% capacity?



Oh? None?



Fuck off



Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?Oh it wasn't? Oh.While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?How many are at 10% capacity?Oh? None?Fuck off

What are you chuntering on about you chimp. Gone off on a tangent there.



The point i was making is that the peculiar section of the frightened right who spend their time spreading lies on the internet are always trying to divide everything into lefty / right and its utter horseshit. We willie has just said that labour want draconian measure, tories want us to be free. Completely disregarding the fact its a tory government running the show here and calling the lockdowns. If Boris wanted to follow Sweden and have no lockdown he could have done that with his majority, he didn't, he puts us in lockdowns. Thas his doing, not labour mayors.



The same lame caricature gets spread about brexit. That it's leftys who voted remain which is again bollcks. Loads of tories voted remain, most tory mps suppoerted remain, loads of right wing dyed in the wool capitalists championed remain . A lot of lefties voted leave.



What are you chuntering on about you chimp. Gone off on a tangent there.

The point i was making is that the peculiar section of the frightened right who spend their time spreading lies on the internet are always trying to divide everything into lefty / right and its utter horseshit. We willie has just said that labour want draconian measure, tories want us to be free. Completely disregarding the fact its a tory government running the show here and calling the lockdowns. If Boris wanted to follow Sweden and have no lockdown he could have done that with his majority, he didn't, he puts us in lockdowns. Thas his doing, not labour mayors.

The same lame caricature gets spread about brexit. That it's leftys who voted remain which is again bollcks. Loads of tories voted remain, most tory mps suppoerted remain, loads of right wing dyed in the wool capitalists championed remain . A lot of lefties voted leave.

Or is it just conservatives are not considered of the right anymore in the world of the alt right?

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 733







Posts: 9 733 Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:18:42 AM » My point was a general one -most of the public sector workers are pushing this nonsense and guess what public sector workers vote Labour. Who are being made redundant? Teachers, NHS staff, council workers - no it is those employed in the private sector and mainly the young.



As for Boris, I have made the point umpteen times that he is a weak as shit leader. He is not questioning data and not taking advice from elsewhere knowing that going against the NHS scientists will potentially cause him to have blood on his hands. They have to put up a united front.



This whole covid debacle has more holes that a slice of swiss cheese. Logged

kippers

Posts: 2 364 Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:35:01 PM » The nation needs educating to make its own deduction.



Why are tests used now to dictate tiers?

How acurate are they?

The only true measure can be hospitalisations.

Why has no one got a regular cold or flu anymore?

How many deaths are true covid deaths?

How overwhelmed are hospitals, bearing in mind its always the default statement this time of year?

Honesty more than anything is needed right now. Logged

Don pepe

Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:24:07 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:09:21 AM



1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures



2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.



It is not political is it? .



That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

The one where1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.It is not political is it?That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?



Oh it wasn't? Oh.



While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?

How many are at 10% capacity?



Oh? None?



Fuck off



Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?Oh it wasn't? Oh.While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?How many are at 10% capacity?Oh? None?Fuck off

What are you chuntering on about you chimp. Gone off on a tangent there.



The point i was making is that the peculiar section of the frightened right who spend their time spreading lies on the internet are always trying to divide everything into lefty / right and its utter horseshit. We willie has just said that labour want draconian measure, tories want us to be free. Completely disregarding the fact its a tory government running the show here and calling the lockdowns. If Boris wanted to follow Sweden and have no lockdown he could have done that with his majority, he didn't, he puts us in lockdowns. Thas his doing, not labour mayors.



The same lame caricature gets spread about brexit. That it's leftys who voted remain which is again bollcks. Loads of tories voted remain, most tory mps suppoerted remain, loads of right wing dyed in the wool capitalists championed remain . A lot of lefties voted leave.



Or is it just conservatives are not considered of the right anymore in the world of the alt right?

What are you chuntering on about you chimp. Gone off on a tangent there.The point i was making is that the peculiar section of the frightened right who spend their time spreading lies on the internet are always trying to divide everything into lefty / right and its utter horseshit. We willie has just said that labour want draconian measure, tories want us to be free. Completely disregarding the fact its a tory government running the show here and calling the lockdowns. If Boris wanted to follow Sweden and have no lockdown he could have done that with his majority, he didn't, he puts us in lockdowns. Thas his doing, not labour mayors.The same lame caricature gets spread about brexit. That it's leftys who voted remain which is again bollcks. Loads of tories voted remain, most tory mps suppoerted remain, loads of right wing dyed in the wool capitalists championed remain . A lot of lefties voted leave.Or is it just conservatives are not considered of the right anymore in the world of the alt right?

What, like it was just gammon ( ), little englander, racist, xenophobes that voted leave? The stereotyping extended in both directions.

sockets



M A G APosts: 2 462TRUMP 2020 Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:13:59 PM » killer DNA changing lethal jab Vaccine goes live on TV for an interview to spread the news she's had the needle and thinks it's great just before collapsing onto the floor



When they brought her out of unconsciousness they carted her back in front of the camera to spout a right story



Reckons it's a regular thing with her she has just passed out 6 times in past 6 weeks alone Critical care nurse who can pass out at any time



Doubt she will have a car either seen as they would not let her drive with all this passing out



Watch

http://youtu.be/yUSxvrrfSE4





Have a watch of this . A Nurse who's just had theVaccine goes live on TV for an interview to spread the news she's had the needle and thinks it's great just before collapsing onto the floorWhen they brought her out of unconsciousness they carted her back in front of the camera to spout a rightstoryReckons it's a regular thing with her she has just passed out 6 times in past 6 weeks aloneCritical care nurse who can pass out at any timeDoubt she will have a car either seen as they would not let her drive with all this passing outWatch « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:07 PM by sockets » Logged