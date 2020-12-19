Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 730







Posts: 9 730 The "Pandemic" « on: Yesterday at 08:55:54 AM »



1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures



2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.



It is not political is it? .



That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test The one where1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.It is not political is it?That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 1 279





Posts: 1 279 Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:29:22 PM » And where group 1 wants that to bring this government to its knees, not out of concern for the public. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 730







Posts: 9 730 Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:05:36 PM » There was a virology professor being paid as an advisor to a nhs trust being interviewed on itv news.



Guess what he thought .... Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 730







Posts: 9 730 Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:40:15 PM »



I have never experienced so much selfishness in my life.



Personally, Im ok like most people with a decent pension pot but I genuinely feel for our youngsters ie the worse affected by these selfish cunts. Apparently a 3rd wave is due after Xmas ...I have never experienced so much selfishness in my life.Personally, Im ok like most people with a decent pension pot but I genuinely feel for our youngsters ie the worse affected by these selfish cunts. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 214







Posts: 4 214 Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:55:54 AM



1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures



2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.



It is not political is it? .



That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

The one where1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.It is not political is it?That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have. Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have. Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 5 459





Posts: 5 459 Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:33:36 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:30:58 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:55:54 AM



1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures



2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.



It is not political is it? .



That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

The one where1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.It is not political is it?That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?



Oh it wasn't? Oh.



While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?

How many are at 10% capacity?



Oh? None?



Fuck off

Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?Oh it wasn't? Oh.While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?How many are at 10% capacity?Oh? None?Fuck off Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 374





Posts: 374 Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:29:40 AM » Today I received a text from Stockton Borough Council say there had been a rise in cases in my area. Who the fuck gave them my number? Tried texting back telling them to stop sending me texts but its a no reply number. Fuckers Logged