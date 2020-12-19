Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 19, 2020, 02:30:29 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The "Pandemic"  (Read 377 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 730



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:55:54 AM »
The one where

1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures

2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.

It is not political is it?  :wanker:.

That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 279


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:29:22 PM »
And where group 1 wants that to bring this government to its knees, not out of concern for the public.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 730



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:05:36 PM »
There was a virology professor being paid as an advisor to a nhs trust being interviewed on itv news.

Guess what he thought ....
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 459


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:26:34 PM »
P L A N D E M I C


Covid 21 comes next year - the deadlier mutation of the original virus. The excuse to have you annually vaccinated, to usher in universal basic income and to remove the rights of the individual to land and property.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 730



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:40:15 PM »
Apparently a 3rd wave is due after Xmas ...  charles

I have never experienced so much selfishness in my life.

Personally, Im ok like most people with a decent pension pot but I genuinely feel for our youngsters ie the worse affected by these selfish cunts.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 459


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:43:32 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:40:15 PM
Apparently a 3rd wave is due after Xmas ...  charles


According to the weekly ONS death data there has been no second wave so God knows how they're going to fiddle that.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 214



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:55:54 AM
The one where

1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures

2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.

It is not political is it?  :wanker:.

That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 459


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:33:36 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:30:58 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:55:54 AM
The one where

1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures

2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.

It is not political is it?  :wanker:.

That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?

Oh it wasn't? Oh.

While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?
How many are at 10% capacity?

Oh? None?

Fuck off
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 374


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:29:40 AM »
Today I received a text from Stockton Borough Council say there had been a rise in cases in my area. Who the fuck gave them my number?  Tried texting back telling them to stop sending me texts but its a no reply number. Fuckers
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 520


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:57:51 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:33:36 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:30:58 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:55:54 AM
The one where

1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures

2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.

It is not political is it?  :wanker:.

That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?

Oh it wasn't? Oh.

While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?
How many are at 10% capacity?

Oh? None?

Fuck off


Thats because theyve got nobody to staff them.

Fuck off etc
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 459


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:09:00 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:57:51 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:33:36 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:30:58 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:55:54 AM
The one where

1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures

2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.

It is not political is it?  :wanker:.

That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?

Oh it wasn't? Oh.

While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?
How many are at 10% capacity?

Oh? None?

Fuck off


Thats because theyve got nobody to staff them.

Fuck off etc

Is it? Got a source for that bullshit Matty? No? Didn't think so.

Off you pop back to onlyfans you simp cunt.



"Seven Nightingale hospitals built to cope with the feared pressures on the NHS in England from the first Covid-19 wave remain on standby, albeit in some cases repurposed or having been considered for alternative use.

They include one at the ExCeL conference centre in east London that can provide up to 500 intensive care beds, and which would be the largest intensive care unit in Europe if fully operational. It has treated a small number of patients, all of whom have since left."

They are empty, some now shut.

Its all just media and government lies.


Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 