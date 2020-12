Bobupanddown

Posts: 5 457 Re: The "Pandemic" « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:33:36 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 10:30:58 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:55:54 AM



1. Labour, NHS, MSM want more draconian measures



2. Conservatives, small business owners and tory mayors want to reduce the severity of the measures.



It is not political is it? .



That is before highlighting the dodgy data and massive problem with a dodgy test

Thats bollocks though isn't it, just more of your lefty bogeymen paranoia. This is a conservative government with a big majority, they set the rules. If they wanted to go laissez-faire or follow sweden they could have.

Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?



Oh it wasn't? Oh.



While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?

How many are at 10% capacity?



Oh? None?



Fuck off

Remind me, when was Swedens health service overran?Oh it wasn't? Oh.While the BBC plays lies with the NHS bed data remind me how many nightingale hospitals are full? How many are at 50% capacity?How many are at 10% capacity?Oh? None?Fuck off