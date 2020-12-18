Welcome,
December 20, 2020, 06:07:54 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Whos behind the maaaaask
Author
Topic: Whos behind the maaaaask (Read 370 times)
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 081
Superstar
Whos behind the maaaaask
«
on:
December 18, 2020, 08:03:47 AM »
Christ , how that shite show has got another series is beyond me !
Fucking dire tv
Nothing even half decent about it , shit host, shit judges, shit concept
Id rather sit through a live Sunderland game that tune into the shite
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 058
Re: Whos behind the maaaaask
«
Reply #1 on:
December 18, 2020, 12:07:34 PM »
Lets inveil whose behind the mask this week
Its Jimmy savile
Logged
ALLAH AKBAR
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 144
Re: Whos behind the maaaaask
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:38:25 AM »
All the Christmas TV this year is bollocks
Its literally like the planners have thought fuck it and thrown any old shit at the board to see what sticks
Its a crying shame considering that for one year only they have a complete captive audience.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 841
Re: Whos behind the maaaaask
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:35:28 AM »
BBB,sort ya wig out young Jedi, litterally is up there with wow,on the banned list.....yav been warned.......DON'T DO IT AGAIN.
😎
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 144
Re: Whos behind the maaaaask
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:16 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 01:35:28 AM
BBB,sort ya wig out young Jedi, litterally is up there with wow,on the banned list.....yav been warned.......DON'T DO IT AGAIN.
😎
Sorry I dont understand Bob language.... can I have it in English please
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 841
Re: Whos behind the maaaaask
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:17:22 AM »
If ya don't understand Bob language,how'd ya know I was onnabout you 🤔😁 peace out gadge 😎😁😁😁
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 366
Re: Whos behind the maaaaask
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:58:33 AM »
Michael McINtyre s The Wheel.
Holy fucking hell !!!
There are out of work west end singers, entertainers and comics, and the useless cunts cant put together evening entertainment?
Its fucking unbelievable!
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 081
Superstar
Re: Whos behind the maaaaask
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:46:42 AM »
Yep, watched 3 minutes then the remote It turned over all by itself !
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
