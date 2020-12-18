Minge

Posts: 10 079



Posts: 10 079Superstar Whos behind the maaaaask « on: December 18, 2020, 08:03:47 AM » Christ , how that shite show has got another series is beyond me !

Fucking dire tv



Nothing even half decent about it , shit host, shit judges, shit concept



T_Bone

Posts: 2 058





Posts: 2 058 Re: Whos behind the maaaaask « Reply #1 on: December 18, 2020, 12:07:34 PM »







Its Jimmy savile Lets inveil whose behind the mask this weekIts Jimmy savile Logged ALLAH AKBAR

boro_boro_boro

Posts: 144





Posts: 144 Re: Whos behind the maaaaask « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:38:25 AM » All the Christmas TV this year is bollocks



Its literally like the planners have thought fuck it and thrown any old shit at the board to see what sticks



Its a crying shame considering that for one year only they have a complete captive audience.



Bob_Ender

Posts: 841





Posts: 841 Re: Whos behind the maaaaask « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:35:28 AM » BBB,sort ya wig out young Jedi, litterally is up there with wow,on the banned list.....yav been warned.......DON'T DO IT AGAIN.



Bob_Ender

Posts: 841





Re: Whos behind the maaaaask « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:17:22 AM » If ya don't understand Bob language,how'd ya know I was onnabout you 🤔😁 peace out gadge 😎😁😁😁