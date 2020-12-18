Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2020, 12:25:18 AM
Author Topic: Whos behind the maaaaask  (Read 321 times)
« on: December 18, 2020, 08:03:47 AM »
 souey Christ , how that shite show has got another series is beyond me !
Fucking dire tv

Nothing even half decent about it , shit host, shit judges, shit concept

Id rather sit through a live Sunderland game that tune into the shite  mick
« Reply #1 on: December 18, 2020, 12:07:34 PM »
Lets inveil whose behind the mask this week  :pd:



Its Jimmy savile  mick
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:38:25 AM »
All the Christmas TV this year is bollocks

Its literally like the planners have thought fuck it and thrown any old shit at the board to see what sticks

Its a crying shame considering that for one year only they have a complete captive audience.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:35:28 AM »
BBB,sort ya wig out young Jedi, litterally is up there with wow,on the banned list.....yav been warned.......DON'T DO IT AGAIN.

😎
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:34:16 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 01:35:28 AM
BBB,sort ya wig out young Jedi, litterally is up there with wow,on the banned list.....yav been warned.......DON'T DO IT AGAIN.

😎

Sorry I dont understand Bob language.... can I have it in English please
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:17:22 AM »
If ya don't understand Bob language,how'd ya know I was onnabout you 🤔😁 peace out gadge 😎😁😁😁
