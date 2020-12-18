Welcome,
December 20, 2020, 12:25:18 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Whos behind the maaaaask
Author
Topic: Whos behind the maaaaask (Read 321 times)
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 079
Superstar
Whos behind the maaaaask
«
on:
December 18, 2020, 08:03:47 AM »
Christ , how that shite show has got another series is beyond me !
Fucking dire tv
Nothing even half decent about it , shit host, shit judges, shit concept
Id rather sit through a live Sunderland game that tune into the shite
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 058
Re: Whos behind the maaaaask
«
Reply #1 on:
December 18, 2020, 12:07:34 PM »
Lets inveil whose behind the mask this week
Its Jimmy savile
Logged
ALLAH AKBAR
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 144
Re: Whos behind the maaaaask
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:38:25 AM »
All the Christmas TV this year is bollocks
Its literally like the planners have thought fuck it and thrown any old shit at the board to see what sticks
Its a crying shame considering that for one year only they have a complete captive audience.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 841
Re: Whos behind the maaaaask
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:35:28 AM »
BBB,sort ya wig out young Jedi, litterally is up there with wow,on the banned list.....yav been warned.......DON'T DO IT AGAIN.
😎
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 144
Re: Whos behind the maaaaask
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:16 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 01:35:28 AM
BBB,sort ya wig out young Jedi, litterally is up there with wow,on the banned list.....yav been warned.......DON'T DO IT AGAIN.
😎
Sorry I dont understand Bob language.... can I have it in English please
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 841
Re: Whos behind the maaaaask
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:17:22 AM »
If ya don't understand Bob language,how'd ya know I was onnabout you 🤔😁 peace out gadge 😎😁😁😁
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
