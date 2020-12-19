Minge

Posts: 10 075



Posts: 10 075Superstar Whos behind the maaaaask « on: Yesterday at 08:03:47 AM » Christ , how that shite show has got another series is beyond me !

Fucking dire tv



Nothing even half decent about it , shit host, shit judges, shit concept



Logged

T_Bone

Posts: 2 058





Posts: 2 058 Re: Whos behind the maaaaask « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:07:34 PM »







Its Jimmy savile Lets inveil whose behind the mask this week

boro_boro_boro

Posts: 141





Posts: 141 Re: Whos behind the maaaaask « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:38:25 AM » All the Christmas TV this year is bollocks



Its literally like the planners have thought fuck it and thrown any old shit at the board to see what sticks



Its a crying shame considering that for one year only they have a complete captive audience.



