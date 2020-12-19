Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Whos behind the maaaaask
Minge
« on: Yesterday at 08:03:47 AM »
 souey Christ , how that shite show has got another series is beyond me !
Fucking dire tv

Nothing even half decent about it , shit host, shit judges, shit concept

Id rather sit through a live Sunderland game that tune into the shite  mick
T_Bone
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:07:34 PM »
Lets inveil whose behind the mask this week  :pd:



Its Jimmy savile  mick
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:38:25 AM »
All the Christmas TV this year is bollocks

Its literally like the planners have thought fuck it and thrown any old shit at the board to see what sticks

Its a crying shame considering that for one year only they have a complete captive audience.
