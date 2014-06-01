Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 18, 2020, 12:20:02 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Dirty Evil Bastards  (Read 440 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 742


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:27:12 PM »
48 years combined in jail is 100 years too short.

Muslim Scum.  Go on Bruce, put me on the list. You defend the cunts :wanker: :wanker:

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/three-men-jailed-brutal-rape-19475006
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 442


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:31:13 PM »
They should be hanged from lampposts on their street, their bodies displayed as a warning for anyone else who thinks such an act will be tolerated.

This country is fucked. Ran by nonces. Policed by nonces. Judged by nonces.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 275


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:28:24 AM »
What i find most disturbing about that report is that their defence called it an optimistic offence and that another defendants lawyer asked for the shortest possible sentence. You expect uncivilised savages to commit horrific offences, its normal to them. But for British lawyers to make such statements and appeals is despicable. They should be thrown in jail with them. How can their mothers, wives and daughters even look at them.

Previous good character? That means probably been in the country less than 6 months.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 911


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:32:08 AM »
Dont think there are any 🕌 mosques in Redcar to nail them to so the groynes will have to do.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 087

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:38:42 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:31:13 PM
They should be hanged from lampposts on their street, their bodies displayed as a warning for anyone else who thinks such an act will be tolerated.

This country is fucked. Ran by nonces. Policed by nonces. Judged by nonces.



CORRECT    rava rava rava
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 031


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:26:01 AM »
All sad and disgusting, but on earth was she thinking having 3 islamista in a car and thinking it was must of be absolutely hammered .
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 074

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:32:29 AM »
Eh ? 
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 725



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:40:31 AM »
The Home Office said there was insufficient quality data to suggest these men are associated with a specific ethnicity and religious faith
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 409


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:56:51 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:28:24 AM
What i find most disturbing about that report is that their defence called it an optimistic offence and that another defendants lawyer asked for the shortest possible sentence. You expect uncivilised savages to commit horrific offences, its normal to them. But for British lawyers to make such statements and appeals is despicable.


That's how a justice system works. You hire a lawyer who does everything he can to defend and mitigate.

Would you expect a lawyer you were paying for to tell the judge to throw the book at you?

These kind of offences will not go away for as long as non muslim women are looked upon as  beneath contempt by the Islamic religion.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 087

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:30:16 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:56:51 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:28:24 AM
What i find most disturbing about that report is that their defence called it an optimistic offence and that another defendants lawyer asked for the shortest possible sentence. You expect uncivilised savages to commit horrific offences, its normal to them. But for British lawyers to make such statements and appeals is despicable.


That's how a justice system works. You hire a lawyer who does everything he can to defend and mitigate.

Would you expect a lawyer you were paying for to tell the judge to throw the book at you?

These kind of offences will not go away for as long as non muslim women are looked upon as  beneath contempt by the Islamic religion.

OK JUDGE RINDER  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 161


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:55:09 AM »
Bernie's right though Lids, it's what our entire legal system is based on. Everyone, no matter how heinous their crime, is entitled to legal representation. The appointed defence, as a last resort, will always try to obtain a lenient sentence in the event that their client is found guilty, it's what they're paid to do.
The lawyer here should take no blame at all.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 409


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:56:44 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:30:16 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:56:51 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:28:24 AM
What i find most disturbing about that report is that their defence called it an optimistic offence and that another defendants lawyer asked for the shortest possible sentence. You expect uncivilised savages to commit horrific offences, its normal to them. But for British lawyers to make such statements and appeals is despicable.


That's how a justice system works. You hire a lawyer who does everything he can to defend and mitigate.

Would you expect a lawyer you were paying for to tell the judge to throw the book at you?

These kind of offences will not go away for as long as non muslim women are looked upon as  beneath contempt by the Islamic religion.

OK JUDGE RINDER  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Says a lot about someone when they sneer at learning or knowledge.

You keep reading the Daily Star.  :wanker:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 442


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:09:33 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:40:31 AM
The Home Office said there was insufficient quality data to suggest these men are associated with a specific ethnicity and religious faith



It would be laughable if it wasn't so tragic.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 087

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:10:13 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:55:09 AM
Bernie's right though Lids, it's what our entire legal system is based on. Everyone, no matter how heinous their crime, is entitled to legal representation. The appointed defence, as a last resort, will always try to obtain a lenient sentence in the event that their client is found guilty, it's what they're paid to do.
The lawyer here should take no blame at all.


I AGREE WITH THE POINTS BUT MY FUCKING GRIPE IS THESE CUNTS ARE ALL GETTING LEGAL AID WHERE AS EVEN PEOPLE OUT OF WORK NOW IN THIS COUNTRY DON'T QUALIFY FOR IT IF THEY GET ARRESTED 👎😠😠😠👎 EVEN POOR CUNTS WHO HAVE PAID NAT INS MOST THEIR LIVES.... 👎
A LOT OF THESE LAWYERS REPRESENTING BLACK MUSLIMS ARE NOTHING MORE THAN FUCKING PARASITES 👎😠😠😠👎

OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM IS FLAWED  👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 