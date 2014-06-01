Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 1 275





Posts: 1 275

Re: Dirty Evil Bastards « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:28:24 AM » What i find most disturbing about that report is that their defence called it an optimistic offence and that another defendants lawyer asked for the shortest possible sentence. You expect uncivilised savages to commit horrific offences, its normal to them. But for British lawyers to make such statements and appeals is despicable. They should be thrown in jail with them. How can their mothers, wives and daughters even look at them.



Previous good character? That means probably been in the country less than 6 months.