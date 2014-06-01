Welcome,
December 18, 2020, 01:37:20 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Dirty Evil Bastards
Author
Topic: Dirty Evil Bastards (Read 159 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 741
Once in every lifetime
Dirty Evil Bastards
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:12 PM »
48 years combined in jail is 100 years too short.
Muslim Scum. Go on Bruce, put me on the list. You defend the cunts
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/three-men-jailed-brutal-rape-19475006
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 5 440
Re: Dirty Evil Bastards
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:13 PM »
They should be hanged from lampposts on their street, their bodies displayed as a warning for anyone else who thinks such an act will be tolerated.
This country is fucked. Ran by nonces. Policed by nonces. Judged by nonces.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 1 275
Re: Dirty Evil Bastards
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:28:24 AM »
What i find most disturbing about that report is that their defence called it an optimistic offence and that another defendants lawyer asked for the shortest possible sentence. You expect uncivilised savages to commit horrific offences, its normal to them. But for British lawyers to make such statements and appeals is despicable. They should be thrown in jail with them. How can their mothers, wives and daughters even look at them.
Previous good character? That means probably been in the country less than 6 months.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 911
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Dirty Evil Bastards
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:32:08 AM »
Dont think there are any 🕌 mosques in Redcar to nail them to so the groynes will have to do.
Logged
