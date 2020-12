Ural Quntz



Often seen as a martyr of the Royalist cause, Favras was executed for his part in "planning against the people of France" under the Comte de Provence.



He is known for his last words, "I see that you have made three spelling mistakes", upon the reading of his death sentence warrant.



