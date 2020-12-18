Welcome,
December 18, 2020, 07:44:23 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Belgium is racist...
Author
Topic: Belgium is racist... (Read 379 times)
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 092
Not big and not clever
Belgium is racist...
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:01:25 PM »
https://mol.im/a/9064255
CoB scum
Rutters
Posts: 185
Re: Belgium is racist...
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:39:04 PM »
In the UK we have an RSPCA who ignore cruel, ritualist animal slaughter and an NSPCC who turn a blind eye to routine child genital mutilation.
Our society has been changed.
Don pepe
Posts: 1 275
Re: Belgium is racist...
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:41 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Yesterday
at 07:01:25 PM
https://mol.im/a/9064255
Brilliant, anything that can be done to get the non-integrating cunts to fuck off home is a win
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 427
Re: Belgium is racist...
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:59:01 PM »
The RSPCA have been trying to get halhal slaughter stopped for years but the government won't hear of it.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Rutters
Posts: 185
Re: Belgium is racist...
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:44 PM »
Lip Service
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 440
Re: Belgium is racist...
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:39 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Yesterday
at 08:59:01 PM
The RSPCA have been trying to get halhal slaughter stopped for years but the government won't hear of it.
Because if you stop halal you have to stop kosher.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 911
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Belgium is racist...
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:16:40 AM »
Kin 4 by 2s.
towz
Posts: 9 069
Re: Belgium is racist...
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:34:07 AM »
King Leopold II definitely was
Loading...