Author Topic: Belgium is racist...  (Read 322 times)
PoliteDwarf
« on: Yesterday at 07:01:25 PM »
https://mol.im/a/9064255

 lost
CoB scum
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:39:04 PM »
In the UK we have an RSPCA who ignore cruel, ritualist animal slaughter and an NSPCC who turn a blind eye to routine child genital mutilation.

Our society has been changed.
Don pepe
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:56:41 PM »
https://mol.im/a/9064255

 lost

Brilliant, anything that can be done to get the non-integrating cunts to fuck off home is a win
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:59:01 PM »
The RSPCA have been trying to get halhal slaughter stopped for years but the government won't hear of it.
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:20:44 PM »
Lip Service
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:22:39 PM »
Because if you stop halal you have to stop kosher.  mcl
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:16:40 AM »
Kin 4 by 2s.
