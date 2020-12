Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 046 10 Years for causing the death of a Scumbag « on: Today at 03:38:17 PM » https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18951265.newcastle-vigilante-killer-pursued-motorcycle-thief-car-mowed/



Probably deserves a sentence but 10 years!! Would have been better off being a paedo with a stack of filth on his computer and arranging to meet a 13 year old for sex that would have got him 2 max.



ccole

Posts: 4 194 Re: 10 Years for causing the death of a Scumbag « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:54:36 PM » "He made no attempts to alert authorities of the theft and instead tried to chase down the two men himself to get his hands on his property.



“The footage demonstrates just how mindless the actions of Dinisoae were that morning and he has ultimately led to Josh’s death"



He big mistake was the dangerous driving and leaving him after the crash. Had he phoned the Police it would have been three hours before they came.



Having said that, I have almost zero sympathy for the scum-bag thief. These low lives should take responsibility for the consequences of their actions.



The judge should have weighted up the positives with the crimes the lad committed.



Scum bag off the streets.

Less risk to the public in future.

less cost to the public purse in terms of NHS, drug, prison related care







sockets



M A G APosts: 2 457TRUMP 2020 Re: 10 Years for causing the death of a Scumbag « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:32 PM »



The stupid cunt thought he was at Silverstone racetrack



Doing about 80 MPH in residential area's , driving on the wrong side of the roads numerous times at high speed around blind bends, going wrong way round round about's , That cunt could have killed a lot more people the way he drove that car All for a shit motorbike Have you watched the videoThe stupid cunt thought he was at Silverstone racetrackDoing about 80 MPH in residential area's , driving on the wrong side of the roads numerous times at high speed around blind bends, going wrong way round round about's , That cunt could have killed a lot more people the way he drove that carAll for a shit motorbike Logged

FL_86

Offline



Posts: 6 Re: 10 Years for causing the death of a Scumbag « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:00:10 PM » Just lost his head. It would be easily done if you caught somebody nicking your motorbike. You start out just trying to stop them, then you start chasing them and before you know it things have escalated quickly. Logged