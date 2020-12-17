Bobupanddown

Posts: 5 483 Canelo v Smith at the weekend « on: December 17, 2020, 02:13:52 PM » Anyone give Calum Smith a chance?



Canelo is just too good and will hammer those body shots in, I see a Canelo win by stoppage within 7-8-9.



GGG is fighting on Friday night too.





If you're interested DANZ has launched in the UK and is only £1.99 a month - both fights are live on the streaming service.



FL_86

Posts: 8 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #1 on: December 17, 2020, 02:55:54 PM » Would have given him a chance before the Ryder fight. He was shocking against Ryder and he think he lost the fight to be honest.



Agree with the above. Canello to hurt him with body work and I predict a stoppage rounds 5-7.



Was really surprised to see how much of a height difference there is. Smith should be trying to jab his way through the fight but I think Canello will just walk him down and get inside.



livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 459 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #5 on: December 17, 2020, 09:32:34 PM » Canelo is the overwhelming favourite. Absolutely world class. If Smith has learnt his lesson from the Ryder fight though and by that I mean making his body smaller and covering up by crouching down while still retaining his reach then he could box at distance with a lot of power and cause canelo some problems. Huge ask but I'll be backing the draw. By that I think Smith will take it on points but won't be awarded it. He's a very underrated fighter is callum Smith. Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 5 483 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #7 on: December 18, 2020, 11:33:02 AM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 17, 2020, 09:32:34 PM Canelo is the overwhelming favourite. Absolutely world class. If Smith has learnt his lesson from the Ryder fight though and by that I mean making his body smaller and covering up by crouching down while still retaining his reach then he could box at distance with a lot of power and cause canelo some problems. Huge ask but I'll be backing the draw. By that I think Smith will take it on points but won't be awarded it. He's a very underrated fighter is callum Smith.



The way I see it is, if Smith can keep canelo at range with his jab he might be able to open him up for some big shots. But if Canelo gets inside there's too much body real estate for him to open up on and his bodyshots are destructive.



They will pull his guard down and leave him open for a hook or straight power shot just like with Kovalev. The way I see it is, if Smith can keep canelo at range with his jab he might be able to open him up for some big shots. But if Canelo gets inside there's too much body real estate for him to open up on and his bodyshots are destructive.They will pull his guard down and leave him open for a hook or straight power shot just like with Kovalev. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 172Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #8 on: December 18, 2020, 12:08:08 PM » Canelo will chop him down like a tree with his left hooks to the body.

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 459 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 AM » If Smith fights like he did against Ryder he will get destroyed but throughout his career when he is the underdog or when he's been questioned he has always put in his best performances. Would be a dream start if he could land a massive shot early and get canelos respect. Needs to use his jab and keep it at distance but that's a huge ask against canelo. Logged

Priv

Posts: 1 477 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:26:48 PM » If the version of smith that destroyed groves turns up he has a chance, if its the Ryder version he will get smashed to bits. Logged

Priv

Posts: 1 477 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:27:17 AM » Feel for the lad after that early injury, Carrying on with a detached bicep for most of the fight against one of the best ever and still went the distance, pity we couldnt see what he could really do. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 459 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:07:25 AM » Depends when he suffered the injury I suppose.



One thing I will say is that canelo has the best chin I've ever seen in boxing or is absolutely full of juice. I don't care who it is, you don't walk through full flush shots from someone like Smith unless you are one of the above. I said in a post further up that Smith had to get his respect early on to discourage him from walking through his shite and getting close. Smith tried to do that and landed cleanly but canelo just walked through it.



If he is genuinely juice free then we are witnessing an absolute one off freak of nature.



No disgrace for Smith going out in front of such a partisan crowd, fighting at such short notice and in a different time zone. Did himself proud. Who knows, he may have had more success later in the right if he was still carrying his power into the later rounds and canelo was weakening, if the freak does ever weaken that is. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 459 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #17 on: Today at 09:17:04 AM » Looking at future fights, the only defeat on Canelos record was against a pure, elusive boxer in Mayweather.



If he is such a freak of nature that he can march through shots from people like Kovalev and Smith then clearly he can only be beat by a slick boxer. That puts Billy Joe Saunders in the mix. I know canelo is a different proposition altogether than David lemiuex but they have similar styles. Saunders went over to Canada and never got a glove laid on him in one of the best performances I've seen by a British boxer. A fully tuned up Saunders would give canelo problems. Logged

CapsDave

Posts: 5 527 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #18 on: Today at 09:59:13 AM » Did you not think ggg won the first fight if not for some dodgy scorecards? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 459 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #21 on: Today at 11:58:43 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:59:13 AM Did you not think ggg won the first fight if not for some dodgy scorecards?



I don't think GGG was blatantly robbed. I had him by a round but there were some close rounds to call. In the second fight I thought GGG fought a different fight and wasn't as clever as he was in the first. Basically tried to out-Mexican a Mexican and got soundly beaten.



It'll be a thinking fighter that beats him again unless he moves up to cruiserweight. Surely he couldn't take the power from a cruiserweight I don't think GGG was blatantly robbed. I had him by a round but there were some close rounds to call. In the second fight I thought GGG fought a different fight and wasn't as clever as he was in the first. Basically tried to out-Mexican a Mexican and got soundly beaten.It'll be a thinking fighter that beats him again unless he moves up to cruiserweight. Surely he couldn't take the power from a cruiserweight Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 5 483 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #22 on: Today at 12:05:19 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:58:43 AM Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:59:13 AM Did you not think ggg won the first fight if not for some dodgy scorecards?



He won't fight again at lightheavy let alone Cruiser. He only took the Kovalev fight as he could see he was finished.



If GGG moves up to super then that'll be the Cinco de Mayo fight next year.

He won't fight again at lightheavy let alone Cruiser. He only took the Kovalev fight as he could see he was finished.If GGG moves up to super then that'll be the Cinco de Mayo fight next year. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





CapsDave

Posts: 5 527 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #23 on: Today at 12:15:57 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:58:43 AM Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:59:13 AM Did you not think ggg won the first fight if not for some dodgy scorecards?



For me ggg clearly won that first fight, it basically sent out a message to every other boxer, if you want to beat Canelo you need to knock him out because the judges are bent as fuck, that instantly gives Canelo an advantage.



Im not saying hes not a good boxer, but hes a drug cheat and hes been helped by bent score cards, for those two reasons I cant get too excited by him. For me ggg clearly won that first fight, it basically sent out a message to every other boxer, if you want to beat Canelo you need to knock him out because the judges are bent as fuck, that instantly gives Canelo an advantage.Im not saying hes not a good boxer, but hes a drug cheat and hes been helped by bent score cards, for those two reasons I cant get too excited by him. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 459 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #24 on: Today at 12:24:53 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:15:57 PM Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:58:43 AM Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:59:13 AM Did you not think ggg won the first fight if not for some dodgy scorecards?



For me ggg clearly won that first fight, it basically sent out a message to every other boxer, if you want to beat Canelo you need to knock him out because the judges are bent as fuck, that instantly gives Canelo an advantage.



He definitely gets the close.rounds given in his favour so yes most boxers know they need a knockout or a complete shut out on points. Listening to Callum Smith's comments post fight I think he definitely altered his game plan to be more aggressive than he normally would which like.tou say hands a big advantage to canelo. I just can't believe that he walks through the shots he does. Smith can bang and so can Kovalev and they never even put a dent in him. That's why I have my doubts that it's pure natural strength. As Rocky Balboa would say, "he's like a piece of steel".



Hope it's BJS next. For anyone who hasn't seen the Lemiuex fight then have a watch of it. Not saying BJS will win but he is as slick as Mayweather when he is right on his game and we saw what Mayweather did to canelo when they fought



Who was the other boxer that gave canelo problems? There was GGG obviously but I'm sure there was another one who also boxed smart and didn't get the rub of the green with the judges. He definitely gets the close.rounds given in his favour so yes most boxers know they need a knockout or a complete shut out on points. Listening to Callum Smith's comments post fight I think he definitely altered his game plan to be more aggressive than he normally would which like.tou say hands a big advantage to canelo. I just can't believe that he walks through the shots he does. Smith can bang and so can Kovalev and they never even put a dent in him. That's why I have my doubts that it's pure natural strength. As Rocky Balboa would say, "he's like a piece of steel".Hope it's BJS next. For anyone who hasn't seen the Lemiuex fight then have a watch of it. Not saying BJS will win but he is as slick as Mayweather when he is right on his game and we saw what Mayweather did to canelo when they foughtWho was the other boxer that gave canelo problems? There was GGG obviously but I'm sure there was another one who also boxed smart and didn't get the rub of the green with the judges. « Last Edit: Today at 12:27:01 PM by livefastdieyoung » Logged