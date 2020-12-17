|
FL_86
Would have given him a chance before the Ryder fight. He was shocking against Ryder and he think he lost the fight to be honest.
Agree with the above. Canello to hurt him with body work and I predict a stoppage rounds 5-7.
Was really surprised to see how much of a height difference there is. Smith should be trying to jab his way through the fight but I think Canello will just walk him down and get inside.
FL_86
He's rated very highly. If anything, he's over rated. He shouldn't be in that ring with Canello
CapsDave
Did you not think ggg won the first fight if not for some dodgy scorecards?
I don't think GGG was blatantly robbed. I had him by a round but there were some close rounds to call. In the second fight I thought GGG fought a different fight and wasn't as clever as he was in the first. Basically tried to out-Mexican a Mexican and got soundly beaten.
It'll be a thinking fighter that beats him again unless he moves up to cruiserweight. Surely he couldn't take the power from a cruiserweight
For me ggg clearly won that first fight, it basically sent out a message to every other boxer, if you want to beat Canelo you need to knock him out because the judges are bent as fuck, that instantly gives Canelo an advantage.
Im not saying hes not a good boxer, but hes a drug cheat and hes been helped by bent score cards, for those two reasons I cant get too excited by him.

livefastdieyoung
Did you not think ggg won the first fight if not for some dodgy scorecards?
I don't think GGG was blatantly robbed. I had him by a round but there were some close rounds to call. In the second fight I thought GGG fought a different fight and wasn't as clever as he was in the first. Basically tried to out-Mexican a Mexican and got soundly beaten.
It'll be a thinking fighter that beats him again unless he moves up to cruiserweight. Surely he couldn't take the power from a cruiserweight
For me ggg clearly won that first fight, it basically sent out a message to every other boxer, if you want to beat Canelo you need to knock him out because the judges are bent as fuck, that instantly gives Canelo an advantage.
Im not saying hes not a good boxer, but hes a drug cheat and hes been helped by bent score cards, for those two reasons I cant get too excited by him.
He definitely gets the close.rounds given in his favour so yes most boxers know they need a knockout or a complete shut out on points. Listening to Callum Smith's comments post fight I think he definitely altered his game plan to be more aggressive than he normally would which like.tou say hands a big advantage to canelo. I just can't believe that he walks through the shots he does. Smith can bang and so can Kovalev and they never even put a dent in him. That's why I have my doubts that it's pure natural strength. As Rocky Balboa would say, "he's like a piece of steel".
Hope it's BJS next. For anyone who hasn't seen the Lemiuex fight then have a watch of it. Not saying BJS will win but he is as slick as Mayweather when he is right on his game and we saw what Mayweather did to canelo when they fought
Who was the other boxer that gave canelo problems? There was GGG obviously but I'm sure there was another one who also boxed smart and didn't get the rub of the green with the judges.
