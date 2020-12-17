Bobupanddown

Posts: 5 478 Canelo v Smith at the weekend « on: December 17, 2020, 02:13:52 PM » Anyone give Calum Smith a chance?



Canelo is just too good and will hammer those body shots in, I see a Canelo win by stoppage within 7-8-9.



GGG is fighting on Friday night too.





If you're interested DANZ has launched in the UK and is only £1.99 a month - both fights are live on the streaming service.



FL_86

Posts: 8 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #1 on: December 17, 2020, 02:55:54 PM » Would have given him a chance before the Ryder fight. He was shocking against Ryder and he think he lost the fight to be honest.



Agree with the above. Canello to hurt him with body work and I predict a stoppage rounds 5-7.



Was really surprised to see how much of a height difference there is. Smith should be trying to jab his way through the fight but I think Canello will just walk him down and get inside.



livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 452 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #5 on: December 17, 2020, 09:32:34 PM » Canelo is the overwhelming favourite. Absolutely world class. If Smith has learnt his lesson from the Ryder fight though and by that I mean making his body smaller and covering up by crouching down while still retaining his reach then he could box at distance with a lot of power and cause canelo some problems. Huge ask but I'll be backing the draw. By that I think Smith will take it on points but won't be awarded it. He's a very underrated fighter is callum Smith. Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 5 478 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #7 on: December 18, 2020, 11:33:02 AM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 17, 2020, 09:32:34 PM Canelo is the overwhelming favourite. Absolutely world class. If Smith has learnt his lesson from the Ryder fight though and by that I mean making his body smaller and covering up by crouching down while still retaining his reach then he could box at distance with a lot of power and cause canelo some problems. Huge ask but I'll be backing the draw. By that I think Smith will take it on points but won't be awarded it. He's a very underrated fighter is callum Smith.



The way I see it is, if Smith can keep canelo at range with his jab he might be able to open him up for some big shots. But if Canelo gets inside there's too much body real estate for him to open up on and his bodyshots are destructive.



The way I see it is, if Smith can keep canelo at range with his jab he might be able to open him up for some big shots. But if Canelo gets inside there's too much body real estate for him to open up on and his bodyshots are destructive.

They will pull his guard down and leave him open for a hook or straight power shot just like with Kovalev.





TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 8 172Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #8 on: December 18, 2020, 12:08:08 PM » Canelo will chop him down like a tree with his left hooks to the body.

Canelo will chop him down like a tree with his left hooks to the body.

All over in 6 rounds.

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 452 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 AM » If Smith fights like he did against Ryder he will get destroyed but throughout his career when he is the underdog or when he's been questioned he has always put in his best performances. Would be a dream start if he could land a massive shot early and get canelos respect. Needs to use his jab and keep it at distance but that's a huge ask against canelo. Logged

Priv

If the version of smith that destroyed groves turns up he has a chance, if its the Ryder version he will get smashed to bits.