Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 20, 2020, 07:54:34 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Canelo v Smith at the weekend  (Read 476 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 478


View Profile
« on: December 17, 2020, 02:13:52 PM »
Anyone give Calum Smith a chance?

Canelo is just too good and will hammer those body shots in, I see a Canelo win by stoppage within 7-8-9.

GGG is fighting on Friday night too.


If you're interested DANZ has launched in the UK and is only £1.99 a month - both fights are live on the streaming service.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
FL_86

Offline Offline

Posts: 8


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 17, 2020, 02:55:54 PM »
Would have given him a chance before the Ryder fight.  He was shocking against Ryder and he think he lost the fight to be honest.

Agree with the above.  Canello to hurt him with body work and I predict a stoppage rounds 5-7.

Was really surprised to see how much of a height difference there is.  Smith should be trying to jab his way through the fight but I think Canello will just walk him down and get inside.
Logged
ZmB
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 150


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 17, 2020, 02:59:29 PM »
Love watching Canelo fight.

As much as I'll be hoping Smith can do it, I just think Canelo has too much 👍
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 478


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 17, 2020, 09:27:33 PM »
Quote from: FL_86 on December 17, 2020, 02:55:54 PM
Would have given him a chance before the Ryder fight.  He was shocking against Ryder and he think he lost the fight to be honest.

Agree with the above.  Canello to hurt him with body work and I predict a stoppage rounds 5-7.

Was really surprised to see how much of a height difference there is.  Smith should be trying to jab his way through the fight but I think Canello will just walk him down and get inside.



Totally agree about Ryder, showed that Smith's power wasn't as explosive as we'd previous thought.

Smith has a chance but after watching Canelo smash Kovalev to bits I just can't see Smith dealing with that power.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 478


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 17, 2020, 09:28:19 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on December 17, 2020, 02:59:29 PM
Love watching Canelo fight.

As much as I'll be hoping Smith can do it, I just think Canelo has too much 👍

Agreed.

Hard to look beyond Canelo in the P4P rankings. Even if he is a drug cheat.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 452


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 17, 2020, 09:32:34 PM »
Canelo is the overwhelming favourite. Absolutely world class. If Smith has learnt his lesson from the Ryder fight though and by that I mean making his body smaller and covering up by crouching down while still retaining his reach then he could box at distance with a lot of power and cause canelo some problems. Huge ask but I'll be backing the draw. By that I think Smith will take it on points but won't be awarded it. He's a very underrated fighter is callum Smith.
Logged
FL_86

Offline Offline

Posts: 8


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 18, 2020, 11:12:15 AM »
He's rated very highly.  If anything, he's over rated.  He shouldn't be in that ring with Canello
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 478


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 18, 2020, 11:33:02 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 17, 2020, 09:32:34 PM
Canelo is the overwhelming favourite. Absolutely world class. If Smith has learnt his lesson from the Ryder fight though and by that I mean making his body smaller and covering up by crouching down while still retaining his reach then he could box at distance with a lot of power and cause canelo some problems. Huge ask but I'll be backing the draw. By that I think Smith will take it on points but won't be awarded it. He's a very underrated fighter is callum Smith.

The way I see it is, if Smith can keep canelo at range with his jab he might be able to open him up for some big shots. But if Canelo gets inside there's too much body real estate for him to open up on and his bodyshots are destructive.

They will pull his guard down and leave him open for a hook or straight power shot just like with Kovalev.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 172


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: December 18, 2020, 12:08:08 PM »
Canelo will chop him down like a tree with his left hooks to the body.
All over in 6 rounds.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 779



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 18, 2020, 02:24:46 PM »
Canelo will have enjoyed his time off.


klins    klins   



I imagine in the end he'll walk through Callum. Hope I'm wrong.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 478


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: December 18, 2020, 02:55:03 PM »
Nobody gives the scouse a chance.

Looking at the odds, Canelo by stoppage 10/11 looks the value bet.





Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 162

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:22:32 AM »
CANELO BY A STOPPAGE IN ROUNDS 8-12 👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 452


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 AM »
If Smith fights like he did against Ryder he will get destroyed but throughout his career when he is the underdog or when he's been questioned he has always put in his best performances. Would be a dream start if he could land a massive shot early and get canelos respect. Needs to use his jab and keep it at distance but that's a huge ask against canelo.
Logged
Priv
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 477


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:26:48 PM »
If the version of smith that destroyed groves turns up he has a chance, if its the Ryder version he will get smashed to bits.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 78 162

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:07:23 AM »
SOME BOXER CANELO..... BIG POINTS WIN... BUT SMITH BRAVE AS A LION 👍🥊🥊🥊👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Priv
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 477


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:27:17 AM »
Feel for the lad after that early injury, Carrying on with a detached bicep for most of the fight against one of the best ever and still went the distance, pity we couldnt see what he could really do.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 