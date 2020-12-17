|
|
|
|
FL_86
|
Would have given him a chance before the Ryder fight. He was shocking against Ryder and he think he lost the fight to be honest.
Agree with the above. Canello to hurt him with body work and I predict a stoppage rounds 5-7.
Was really surprised to see how much of a height difference there is. Smith should be trying to jab his way through the fight but I think Canello will just walk him down and get inside.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FL_86
|
He's rated very highly. If anything, he's over rated. He shouldn't be in that ring with Canello
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|