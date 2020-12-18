Bobupanddown

Posts: 5 442 Canelo v Smith at the weekend « on: Yesterday at 02:13:52 PM » Anyone give Calum Smith a chance?



Canelo is just too good and will hammer those body shots in, I see a Canelo win by stoppage within 7-8-9.



GGG is fighting on Friday night too.





If you're interested DANZ has launched in the UK and is only £1.99 a month - both fights are live on the streaming service.



Posts: 8 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:55:54 PM » Would have given him a chance before the Ryder fight. He was shocking against Ryder and he think he lost the fight to be honest.



Agree with the above. Canello to hurt him with body work and I predict a stoppage rounds 5-7.



Was really surprised to see how much of a height difference there is. Smith should be trying to jab his way through the fight but I think Canello will just walk him down and get inside.



Bobupanddown

Posts: 5 442 Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:27:33 PM » Quote from: FL_86 on Yesterday at 02:55:54 PM Would have given him a chance before the Ryder fight. He was shocking against Ryder and he think he lost the fight to be honest.



Agree with the above. Canello to hurt him with body work and I predict a stoppage rounds 5-7.



Was really surprised to see how much of a height difference there is. Smith should be trying to jab his way through the fight but I think Canello will just walk him down and get inside.







Totally agree about Ryder, showed that Smith's power wasn't as explosive as we'd previous thought.



Smith has a chance but after watching Canelo smash Kovalev to bits I just can't see Smith dealing with that power.

livefastdieyoung

Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:32:34 PM » Canelo is the overwhelming favourite. Absolutely world class. If Smith has learnt his lesson from the Ryder fight though and by that I mean making his body smaller and covering up by crouching down while still retaining his reach then he could box at distance with a lot of power and cause canelo some problems. Huge ask but I'll be backing the draw. By that I think Smith will take it on points but won't be awarded it. He's a very underrated fighter is callum Smith.

Bobupanddown

Re: Canelo v Smith at the weekend « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:33:02 AM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 09:32:34 PM Canelo is the overwhelming favourite. Absolutely world class. If Smith has learnt his lesson from the Ryder fight though and by that I mean making his body smaller and covering up by crouching down while still retaining his reach then he could box at distance with a lot of power and cause canelo some problems. Huge ask but I'll be backing the draw. By that I think Smith will take it on points but won't be awarded it. He's a very underrated fighter is callum Smith.



The way I see it is, if Smith can keep canelo at range with his jab he might be able to open him up for some big shots. But if Canelo gets inside there's too much body real estate for him to open up on and his bodyshots are destructive.



