Canelo is the overwhelming favourite. Absolutely world class. If Smith has learnt his lesson from the Ryder fight though and by that I mean making his body smaller and covering up by crouching down while still retaining his reach then he could box at distance with a lot of power and cause canelo some problems. Huge ask but I'll be backing the draw. By that I think Smith will take it on points but won't be awarded it. He's a very underrated fighter is callum Smith.
The way I see it is, if Smith can keep canelo at range with his jab he might be able to open him up for some big shots. But if Canelo gets inside there's too much body real estate for him to open up on and his bodyshots are destructive.
They will pull his guard down and leave him open for a hook or straight power shot just like with Kovalev.