To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.
what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?
Genuine LOL
Logged
daftjim
I recently came across such a old hard man , paki called arif
Used to be a driver/minder for some local gangster type back in the day .
Must be at least 60 years old now.
Long story short, laughed in his face and forced him back into his car and told to just fuck off.
He did, daft old cunt
His car had been in an accident, he wanted me to put a 4k price for insurance but not repair the car ,just give him the 4k
Lids is a similar age so might know the idiot,
Paki, half his face is like bleached white
Can't help yourself can you, you racist twat
Logged
barwickred
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago
GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍
STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X
Used to go to school with Gary. He is a top lad. Used to bump into him now and again in the town or the Fairfield when he was home.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago
GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍
STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X
Used to go to school with Gary. He is a top lad. Used to bump into him now and again in the town or the Fairfield when he was home.
THAT HE IS.... HE GOT STUCK IN STOCKTON IN MARCH WHILE VISITING HIS PARENTS... FINALLY GOT BACK TO HIS FAMILY A FEW MONTHS BACK..... DONE WELL FOR HIMSELF... GOOD JOB AS SAFETY OFFICER IN OIL & GAS 👍 AND A LOVELY WIFE AND KIDS 👍
COULDN'T MEET A BETTER LAD 👍
Logged
Bud Wiser
I was at all the Chelsea games from the late 1970's (when they took the Holgate) 1988 (battle of stamford bridge) and the cup finals. There was lots of trouble in all these games. It was cultural to an extent for the working classes but to glamorise it now is just stupid and sounds daft. Middlesbrough always had a hardcore of hooligans which was symptomatic of its parochialism and level of poverty. In this regard, Boro was not alone
Took the Holgate? there was no fucker in it when they went in' sprayed CFC at the back and fucked off before the lads turned up.
Someone painted 'CFC NORTH STAND' on the fence at the back of the Holgate, probably even before the turnstiles were opened. About 30/40 of them entered from the Clive Rd side at about 10 past 2, scattered a few until they were repelled by 16 year-olds and old men approx 2 minutes later when they were more than happy to be escorted around the pitch to the Clive Rd corner.
If thats classed as "taking" an end then I've seen our lot do it on numerous occasions such as: Barnsley, Rotherham, Darlo, Man City, Leicester, Carlisle, Oldham, Notts County, York...
Logged
headset
Interview with Chelsea Headhunter ex "general" Jason Marriner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJKn7xElol8
Undoubtedly a total and utter fucking bellend but at 1:13:48 seconds he's asked "who were the gamest bastards you ever come up against?
"
backhanded compliment really.....coming from the first grass of the football world.....
After Donald mac had him over big style in that documentary....
Lets face it only a wanker would lord him up...
...
Boro mixed it and went about things quietly(without prying eyes) with the best back then...
Not sure how they would have got on this day and age.....
With all the internet gobshites about.....
let's just say ...you'd be better off with some cunt that couldn't fight and got u
battered than some cunt who couldn't;t keep his mouth shut
and got u locked up before you left Boro.......
Dont read this post if u suffer from paranoia......
....
Logged