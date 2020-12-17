Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!  (Read 2125 times)
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.

Incidentally that's when we were arguably the best mob in the country. Had five or six years around that time when we just took the piss everywhere we went. Amazing time to be involved regardless of what anyone says about the scene. Lids was a little shagging fighter well before I ever got involved from what I've been told so fair play to him.
Well done, we're all very proud of you  :alf:
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 17, 2020, 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on December 17, 2020, 05:26:10 PM
Remember in the very early 70s was outside Maine Road with 3 mates. Standing outside the away turnstiles was a bit of a giveaway. A group of City fans - I guess 15 to 18 were approaching us when you first heard the chant - We are the Middlesbrough Boys. A decent sized mob came round the corner and City were on their toes! Saved us from a few slaps for sure!
Was that the FA cup game where Franny Lee dived for a penalty at the death' I was at that game.
Quote from: towz on December 17, 2020, 08:06:34 PM
Well done, we're all very proud of you  :alf:

 
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Quote from: towz on December 17, 2020, 08:06:34 PM
Well done, we're all very proud of you  :alf:

Thanks towz. That means a lot coming from a man of your achievement's.

  
Sounds like theres quite a few ex hoodies on here.
My take on it is, during the 80s A good percentage of Boro fans were involved to some degree. We were getting crowds of 4-6000 and some days Id say about 50% of that were there as part of the terrace culture.
Personally made some very good lifelong friends in that era and with people in other parts of Teesside and beyond I wouldnt have met otherwise. Im neither proud or embarrassed by it, it was just what it was and Im glad I lived through it. There were definitely some right cunts (was once threatened with taxing by some of our own at Sheffield Wednesday) but the vast majority I would definitely say were good lads😊
Quote from: tunstall on December 17, 2020, 08:36:15 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 17, 2020, 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?


 


Sky Sports generation hoolies 
Quote from: El Capitan on December 17, 2020, 09:12:13 PM
Quote from: tunstall on December 17, 2020, 08:36:15 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 17, 2020, 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?


 


Sky Sports generation hoolies 

Nails.
Quote from: Minge on December 17, 2020, 06:06:19 PM
It's ironic that then and now id knock the fuck out of any of them .
Horrible arseholes  :wanker:
It's quite funny when you see these now old cunts who still think they are rock  swing a punch, have a rest, go for a piss  charles

You couldn't knock out a wank you keyboard warrior.

Jog on daft cunt.
There is nothing socialist about China
Quote from: Bobupanddown on December 17, 2020, 09:21:34 PM
Quote from: Minge on December 17, 2020, 06:06:19 PM
It's ironic that then and now id knock the fuck out of any of them .
Horrible arseholes  :wanker:
It's quite funny when you see these now old cunts who still think they are rock  swing a punch, have a rest, go for a piss  charles

You couldn't knock out a wank you keyboard warrior.

Jog on daft cunt.


Did you just call someone a keyboard warrior?

 :nige:

 :basil:

 

 charles
Quote from: tunstall on December 17, 2020, 10:58:36 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on December 17, 2020, 09:21:34 PM
Quote from: Minge on December 17, 2020, 06:06:19 PM
It's ironic that then and now id knock the fuck out of any of them .
Horrible arseholes  :wanker:
It's quite funny when you see these now old cunts who still think they are rock  swing a punch, have a rest, go for a piss  charles

You couldn't knock out a wank you keyboard warrior.

Jog on daft cunt.


Did you just call someone a keyboard warrior?

 :nige:

 :basil:

 

 charles

Did I st stu stut stutter? Motherfucker? 
There is nothing socialist about China
Quote from: tunstall on December 17, 2020, 08:36:15 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 17, 2020, 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?

Genuine LOL
Football hooligans are scum 👍

Simple
Minge....im sure by close of business tonight, lids would have detailed this guy  who you met, including how many wives he has, his inside leg measurement and how much of a good mate lids has been with him, and how they single handedly took on the mighty ICF in the Dundas  arcade in the 80s.  We have our own rambo in our ranks
Quote from: Snoozy on December 17, 2020, 09:01:18 PM
Sounds like theres quite a few ex hoolies on here.


The median IQ would certainly suggest so.
I was at all the Chelsea games from the late 1970's (when they took the Holgate) 1988 (battle of stamford bridge) and the cup finals. There was lots of trouble in all these games. It was cultural to an extent for the working classes but to glamorise it now is just stupid and sounds daft. Middlesbrough always had a hardcore of hooligans which was symptomatic of its parochialism and level of poverty. In this regard, Boro was not alone 
Quote from: Minge on December 18, 2020, 07:04:15 AM
I recently came across such a old hard man , paki called arif
Used to be a driver/minder for some local gangster type back in the day .
Must be at least 60 years old now.
Long story short, laughed in his face and forced him back into his car and told to just fuck off.
He did, daft old cunt
His car had been in an accident, he wanted me to put a 4k price for insurance but not repair the car ,just give him the 4k  
Lids is a similar age so might know the idiot,
Paki, half his face is like bleached white

Can't help yourself can you, you racist twat 
Quote from: tunstall on December 17, 2020, 08:36:15 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on December 17, 2020, 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?

 jc
 
Quote from: Snoozy on December 17, 2020, 09:01:18 PM
Sounds like theres quite a few ex hoodies on here.
My take on it is, during the 80s A good percentage of Boro fans were involved to some degree. We were getting crowds of 4-6000 and some days Id say about 50% of that were there as part of the terrace culture.
Personally made some very good lifelong friends in that era and with people in other parts of Teesside and beyond I wouldnt have met otherwise. Im neither proud or embarrassed by it, it was just what it was and Im glad I lived through it. There were definitely some right cunts (was once threatened with taxing by some of our own at Sheffield Wednesday) but the vast majority I would definitely say were good lads😊

That's about right. Some Boro were shit and showed us up but most, I would say are good lads from all walks of life.
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 17, 2020, 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on December 17, 2020, 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍

STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X



Used to go to school with Gary. He is a top lad. Used to bump into him now and again in the town or the Fairfield when he was home.
Quote from: barwickred on December 18, 2020, 06:48:39 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 17, 2020, 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on December 17, 2020, 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍

STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X



Used to go to school with Gary. He is a top lad. Used to bump into him now and again in the town or the Fairfield when he was home.

THAT HE IS.... HE GOT STUCK IN STOCKTON IN MARCH WHILE VISITING HIS PARENTS... FINALLY GOT BACK TO HIS FAMILY A FEW MONTHS BACK..... DONE WELL FOR HIMSELF... GOOD JOB AS SAFETY OFFICER IN OIL & GAS 👍 AND A LOVELY WIFE AND KIDS  👍

COULDN'T MEET A BETTER LAD 👍
Quote from: Wee_Willie on December 18, 2020, 09:05:09 AM
I was at all the Chelsea games from the late 1970's (when they took the Holgate) 1988 (battle of stamford bridge) and the cup finals. There was lots of trouble in all these games. It was cultural to an extent for the working classes but to glamorise it now is just stupid and sounds daft. Middlesbrough always had a hardcore of hooligans which was symptomatic of its parochialism and level of poverty. In this regard, Boro was not alone 
Took the Holgate? there was no fucker in it when they went in' sprayed CFC at the back and fucked off before the lads turned up.
Fair point .., not debating the definitions of hooliganism. True they took it at 230ish. I was in seats behind goal. Come ko they were chased out. And loads took a battering afterwards.

Btw we won 7-2= :like:
Quote from: Jethro Tull on December 18, 2020, 07:18:17 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on December 18, 2020, 09:05:09 AM
I was at all the Chelsea games from the late 1970's (when they took the Holgate) 1988 (battle of stamford bridge) and the cup finals. There was lots of trouble in all these games. It was cultural to an extent for the working classes but to glamorise it now is just stupid and sounds daft. Middlesbrough always had a hardcore of hooligans which was symptomatic of its parochialism and level of poverty. In this regard, Boro was not alone 
Took the Holgate? there was no fucker in it when they went in' sprayed CFC at the back and fucked off before the lads turned up.

Someone painted 'CFC NORTH STAND' on the fence at the back of the Holgate, probably even before the turnstiles were opened. About 30/40 of them entered from the Clive Rd side at about 10 past 2, scattered a few until they were repelled by 16 year-olds and old men approx 2 minutes later when they were more than happy to be escorted around the pitch to the Clive Rd corner.
If thats classed as "taking" an end then I've seen our lot do it on numerous occasions such as: Barnsley, Rotherham, Darlo, Man City, Leicester, Carlisle, Oldham, Notts County, York...
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on December 17, 2020, 12:19:16 PM
Interview with Chelsea Headhunter ex "general" Jason Marriner

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJKn7xElol8 

Undoubtedly a total and utter fucking bellend but at 1:13:48 seconds he's asked "who were the gamest bastards you ever come up against?"

 :mido:


backhanded compliment really.....coming from the first grass of the football world.....



After Donald mac had him over big style in that documentary.... 


Lets face it only a wanker would lord him  up...


...


Boro mixed it and went about things quietly(without prying eyes) with the best back then...



Not sure how they would have got on this day and age.....



With all the internet gobshites about.....  lost


let's just say ...you'd be better off with some cunt that couldn't fight and got u


battered than some cunt who couldn't;t keep his mouth shut


and got u locked up before you left Boro....... rava


Dont read this post if u suffer from paranoia...... mcl....   monkey
