|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZmB
|
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.
what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?
Genuine LOL
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
daftjim
|
I recently came across such a old hard man , paki called arif
Used to be a driver/minder for some local gangster type back in the day .
Must be at least 60 years old now.
Long story short, laughed in his face and forced him back into his car and told to just fuck off.
He did, daft old cunt
His car had been in an accident, he wanted me to put a 4k price for insurance but not repair the car ,just give him the 4k
Lids is a similar age so might know the idiot,
Paki, half his face is like bleached white
Can't help yourself can you, you racist twat
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
barwickred
|
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago
GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍
STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X
Used to go to school with Gary. He is a top lad. Used to bump into him now and again in the town or the Fairfield when he was home.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago
GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍
STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X
Used to go to school with Gary. He is a top lad. Used to bump into him now and again in the town or the Fairfield when he was home.
THAT HE IS.... HE GOT STUCK IN STOCKTON IN MARCH WHILE VISITING HIS PARENTS... FINALLY GOT BACK TO HIS FAMILY A FEW MONTHS BACK..... DONE WELL FOR HIMSELF... GOOD JOB AS SAFETY OFFICER IN OIL & GAS 👍 AND A LOVELY WIFE AND KIDS 👍
COULDN'T MEET A BETTER LAD 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|