Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 18, 2020, 07:56:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!  (Read 1820 times)
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 445


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:28:29 PM »
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.

 :mido:

Incidentally that's when we were arguably the best mob in the country. Had five or six years around that time when we just took the piss everywhere we went. Amazing time to be involved regardless of what anyone says about the scene. Lids was a little shagging fighter well before I ever got involved from what I've been told so fair play to him.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:31:29 PM by livefastdieyoung » Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 069


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:06:34 PM »
Well done, we're all very proud of you  :alf:
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 295


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:36:15 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 428



View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:43:39 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 05:26:10 PM
Remember in the very early 70s was outside Maine Road with 3 mates. Standing outside the away turnstiles was a bit of a giveaway. A group of City fans - I guess 15 to 18 were approaching us when you first heard the chant - We are the Middlesbrough Boys. A decent sized mob came round the corner and City were on their toes! Saved us from a few slaps for sure!
Was that the FA cup game where Franny Lee dived for a penalty at the death' I was at that game.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 519


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:50:29 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:06:34 PM
Well done, we're all very proud of you  :alf:

 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 445


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:00:50 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:06:34 PM
Well done, we're all very proud of you  :alf:

Thanks towz. That means a lot coming from a man of your achievement's.

  
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 373


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:01:18 PM »
Sounds like theres quite a few ex hoodies on here.
My take on it is, during the 80s A good percentage of Boro fans were involved to some degree. We were getting crowds of 4-6000 and some days Id say about 50% of that were there as part of the terrace culture.
Personally made some very good lifelong friends in that era and with people in other parts of Teesside and beyond I wouldnt have met otherwise. Im neither proud or embarrassed by it, it was just what it was and Im glad I lived through it. There were definitely some right cunts (was once threatened with taxing by some of our own at Sheffield Wednesday) but the vast majority I would definitely say were good lads😊
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 072


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:12:13 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:36:15 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?


 


Sky Sports generation hoolies 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 445


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:13:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:12:13 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:36:15 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?


 


Sky Sports generation hoolies 

Nails.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 455


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:21:34 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:06:19 PM
It's ironic that then and now id knock the fuck out of any of them .
Horrible arseholes  :wanker:
It's quite funny when you see these now old cunts who still think they are rock  swing a punch, have a rest, go for a piss  charles

You couldn't knock out a wank you keyboard warrior.

Jog on daft cunt.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 295


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:21:34 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:06:19 PM
It's ironic that then and now id knock the fuck out of any of them .
Horrible arseholes  :wanker:
It's quite funny when you see these now old cunts who still think they are rock  swing a punch, have a rest, go for a piss  charles

You couldn't knock out a wank you keyboard warrior.

Jog on daft cunt.


Did you just call someone a keyboard warrior?

 :nige:

 :basil:

 

 charles
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 455


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:14:07 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 10:58:36 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:21:34 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:06:19 PM
It's ironic that then and now id knock the fuck out of any of them .
Horrible arseholes  :wanker:
It's quite funny when you see these now old cunts who still think they are rock  swing a punch, have a rest, go for a piss  charles

You couldn't knock out a wank you keyboard warrior.

Jog on daft cunt.


Did you just call someone a keyboard warrior?

 :nige:

 :basil:

 

 charles

Did I st stu stut stutter? Motherfucker? 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
ZmB
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 145


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:18:59 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:36:15 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?

Genuine LOL
Logged
ZmB
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 145


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:20:15 PM »
Football hooligans are scum 👍

Simple
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 032


View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:53:42 AM »
Minge....im sure by close of business tonight, lids would have detailed this guy  who you met, including how many wives he has, his inside leg measurement and how much of a good mate lids has been with him, and how they single handedly took on the mighty ICF in the Dundas  arcade in the 80s.  We have our own rambo in our ranks
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 423


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Today at 08:58:37 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 09:01:18 PM
Sounds like theres quite a few ex hoolies on here.


The median IQ would certainly suggest so.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 730



View Profile
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:05:09 AM »
I was at all the Chelsea games from the late 1970's (when they took the Holgate) 1988 (battle of stamford bridge) and the cup finals. There was lots of trouble in all these games. It was cultural to an extent for the working classes but to glamorise it now is just stupid and sounds daft. Middlesbrough always had a hardcore of hooligans which was symptomatic of its parochialism and level of poverty. In this regard, Boro was not alone 
Logged
daftjim
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 646


View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:03:02 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:04:15 AM
I recently came across such a old hard man , paki called arif
Used to be a driver/minder for some local gangster type back in the day .
Must be at least 60 years old now.
Long story short, laughed in his face and forced him back into his car and told to just fuck off.
He did, daft old cunt
His car had been in an accident, he wanted me to put a 4k price for insurance but not repair the car ,just give him the 4k  
Lids is a similar age so might know the idiot,
Paki, half his face is like bleached white

Can't help yourself can you, you racist twat 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 171


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #68 on: Today at 10:37:50 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:36:15 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?

 jc
 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 811



View Profile
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:16:17 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 09:01:18 PM
Sounds like theres quite a few ex hoodies on here.
My take on it is, during the 80s A good percentage of Boro fans were involved to some degree. We were getting crowds of 4-6000 and some days Id say about 50% of that were there as part of the terrace culture.
Personally made some very good lifelong friends in that era and with people in other parts of Teesside and beyond I wouldnt have met otherwise. Im neither proud or embarrassed by it, it was just what it was and Im glad I lived through it. There were definitely some right cunts (was once threatened with taxing by some of our own at Sheffield Wednesday) but the vast majority I would definitely say were good lads😊

That's about right. Some Boro were shit and showed us up but most, I would say are good lads from all walks of life.
Logged
barwickred
*****
Online Online

Posts: 336


View Profile
« Reply #70 on: Today at 06:48:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍

STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X



Used to go to school with Gary. He is a top lad. Used to bump into him now and again in the town or the Fairfield when he was home.
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 78 118

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


View Profile
« Reply #71 on: Today at 07:10:18 PM »
Quote from: barwickred on Today at 06:48:39 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍

STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X



Used to go to school with Gary. He is a top lad. Used to bump into him now and again in the town or the Fairfield when he was home.

THAT HE IS.... HE GOT STUCK IN STOCKTON IN MARCH WHILE VISITING HIS PARENTS... FINALLY GOT BACK TO HIS FAMILY A FEW MONTHS BACK..... DONE WELL FOR HIMSELF... GOOD JOB AS SAFETY OFFICER IN OIL & GAS 👍 AND A LOVELY WIFE AND KIDS  👍

COULDN'T MEET A BETTER LAD 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 428



View Profile
« Reply #72 on: Today at 07:18:17 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:05:09 AM
I was at all the Chelsea games from the late 1970's (when they took the Holgate) 1988 (battle of stamford bridge) and the cup finals. There was lots of trouble in all these games. It was cultural to an extent for the working classes but to glamorise it now is just stupid and sounds daft. Middlesbrough always had a hardcore of hooligans which was symptomatic of its parochialism and level of poverty. In this regard, Boro was not alone 
Took the Holgate? there was no fucker in it when they went in' sprayed CFC at the back and fucked off before the lads turned up.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 730



View Profile
« Reply #73 on: Today at 07:23:28 PM »
Fair point .., not debating the definitions of hooliganism. True they took it at 230ish. I was in seats behind goal. Come ko they were chased out. And loads took a battering afterwards.

Btw we won 7-2= :like:
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 