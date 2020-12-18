Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 18, 2020, 07:44:18 AM
Author Topic: Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!  (Read 1354 times)
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 443


« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:28:29 PM »
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.

Incidentally that's when we were arguably the best mob in the country. Had five or six years around that time when we just took the piss everywhere we went. Amazing time to be involved regardless of what anyone says about the scene. Lids was a little shagging fighter well before I ever got involved from what I've been told so fair play to him.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:31:29 PM by livefastdieyoung » Logged
towz
Posts: 9 069


« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:06:34 PM »
Well done, we're all very proud of you  :alf:
tunstall
Posts: 4 293


« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:36:15 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 427



« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:43:39 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 05:26:10 PM
Remember in the very early 70s was outside Maine Road with 3 mates. Standing outside the away turnstiles was a bit of a giveaway. A group of City fans - I guess 15 to 18 were approaching us when you first heard the chant - We are the Middlesbrough Boys. A decent sized mob came round the corner and City were on their toes! Saved us from a few slaps for sure!
Was that the FA cup game where Franny Lee dived for a penalty at the death' I was at that game.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
CapsDave
Posts: 5 518


« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:50:29 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:06:34 PM
Well done, we're all very proud of you  :alf:

 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 443


« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:00:50 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:06:34 PM
Well done, we're all very proud of you  :alf:

Thanks towz. That means a lot coming from a man of your achievement's.

  
Snoozy
Posts: 373


« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:01:18 PM »
Sounds like theres quite a few ex hoodies on here.
My take on it is, during the 80s A good percentage of Boro fans were involved to some degree. We were getting crowds of 4-6000 and some days Id say about 50% of that were there as part of the terrace culture.
Personally made some very good lifelong friends in that era and with people in other parts of Teesside and beyond I wouldnt have met otherwise. Im neither proud or embarrassed by it, it was just what it was and Im glad I lived through it. There were definitely some right cunts (was once threatened with taxing by some of our own at Sheffield Wednesday) but the vast majority I would definitely say were good lads😊
El Capitan
Posts: 44 065


« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:12:13 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:36:15 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?


 


Sky Sports generation hoolies 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 443


« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:13:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:12:13 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:36:15 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?


 


Sky Sports generation hoolies 

Nails.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 440


« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:21:34 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:06:19 PM
It's ironic that then and now id knock the fuck out of any of them .
Horrible arseholes  :wanker:
It's quite funny when you see these now old cunts who still think they are rock  swing a punch, have a rest, go for a piss  charles

You couldn't knock out a wank you keyboard warrior.

Jog on daft cunt.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
tunstall
Posts: 4 293


« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:21:34 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:06:19 PM
It's ironic that then and now id knock the fuck out of any of them .
Horrible arseholes  :wanker:
It's quite funny when you see these now old cunts who still think they are rock  swing a punch, have a rest, go for a piss  charles

You couldn't knock out a wank you keyboard warrior.

Jog on daft cunt.


Did you just call someone a keyboard warrior?

Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 440


« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 11:14:07 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 10:58:36 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:21:34 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:06:19 PM
It's ironic that then and now id knock the fuck out of any of them .
Horrible arseholes  :wanker:
It's quite funny when you see these now old cunts who still think they are rock  swing a punch, have a rest, go for a piss  charles

You couldn't knock out a wank you keyboard warrior.

Jog on daft cunt.


Did you just call someone a keyboard warrior?

Did I st stu stut stutter? Motherfucker? 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
ZmB
Posts: 145


« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:18:59 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:36:15 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:28:29 PM
To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.



what did you do? twat people with your foam hands?

Genuine LOL
ZmB
Posts: 145


« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:20:15 PM »
Football hooligans are scum 👍

Simple
Minge
Posts: 10 072

Superstar


« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:04:15 AM »
I recently came across such a old hard man , paki called arif
Used to be a driver/minder for some local gangster type back in the day .
Must be at least 60 years old now.
Long story short, laughed in his face and forced him back into his car and told to just fuck off.
He did, daft old cunt
His car had been in an accident, he wanted me to put a 4k price for insurance but not repair the car ,just give him the 4k  
Lids is a similar age so might know the idiot,
Paki, half his face is like bleached white
« Last Edit: Today at 07:06:16 AM by Minge » Logged
