Re: Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!







Incidentally that's when we were arguably the best mob in the country. Had five or six years around that time when we just took the piss everywhere we went. Amazing time to be involved regardless of what anyone says about the scene. Lids was a little shagging fighter well before I ever got involved from what I've been told so fair play to him.





To be fair anything post 1995 then that's my era.

Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 05:26:10 PM Remember in the very early 70s was outside Maine Road with 3 mates. Standing outside the away turnstiles was a bit of a giveaway. A group of City fans - I guess 15 to 18 were approaching us when you first heard the chant - We are the Middlesbrough Boys. A decent sized mob came round the corner and City were on their toes! Saved us from a few slaps for sure!

Was that the FA cup game where Franny Lee dived for a penalty at the death' I was at that game.

Re: Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!

My take on it is, during the 80s A good percentage of Boro fans were involved to some degree. We were getting crowds of 4-6000 and some days Id say about 50% of that were there as part of the terrace culture.

Personally made some very good lifelong friends in that era and with people in other parts of Teesside and beyond I wouldnt have met otherwise. Im neither proud or embarrassed by it, it was just what it was and Im glad I lived through it. There were definitely some right cunts (was once threatened with taxing by some of our own at Sheffield Wednesday) but the vast majority I would definitely say were good lads😊 Logged