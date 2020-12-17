TerryCochranesSocks

Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJKn7xElol8



Undoubtedly a total and utter fucking bellend but at 1:13:48 seconds he's asked "who were the gamest bastards you ever come up against?"



Interview with Chelsea Headhunter ex "general" Jason Marriner

LEON TROTSKY

LEON TROTSKY

MF(c) DOOM

Bobupanddown

Bernie

PoliteDwarf

Not big and not clever





Re: Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!



He's got a point Bernie. You used to be Nigel Farage and now you've gone a bit Anna Soubry. We want the old Littlejohn quoting Bernie back!

ZmB

Itchy_ring

Was what is was back in the 70s and 80s most didn't really think about it, lots of now very respectable law abiding lads were involved, who you'd be very happy to have as friends and neighbours now.

sockets



TRUMP 2020





ccole

Re: Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!



Many went on to have very good jobs and business's in the area. Fair share of wrong-uns as well, but many genuine people. It was a good mix of Teessiders,





I can understand the scruffy, weido types feeling it past them by in the 70's & 80's. but I met some great lads from that time who I still keep in touch with, and fighting days and long, long gone. Many went on to have very good jobs and business's in the area. Fair share of wrong-uns as well, but many genuine people. It was a good mix of Teessiders, Plenty of them still go to the games and its always nice to bump into them home and away for a bit of craic.

ZmB

Holgateoldskool

Remember in the very early 70s was outside Maine Road with 3 mates. Standing outside the away turnstiles was a bit of a giveaway. A group of City fans - I guess 15 to 18 were approaching us when you first heard the chant - We are the Middlesbrough Boys. A decent sized mob came round the corner and City were on their toes! Saved us from a few slaps for sure!

daftjim

Re: Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!

But tbh it was part of growing for working class lads in them days and fk what a buzz.

Getting pissed up and standing your ground with your mates....... proper mates who wouldn't leave you.

Like everything in life there were always some that took it too far and attacked lads that weren't into it as easy targets.

To just dismiss it as just a bunch of wronguns is to not understand it. Logged

tunstall

I'd prefer to have a few pints with the opposition fans and a bit of banter, was that a possibility in the 70s and early 80s? Suppose it depends which team/city you were in....



Suppose it depends which team/city you were in.... Logged

Minge

Re: Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!

Horrible arseholes

It's ironic that then and now id knock the fuck out of any of them . Horrible arseholes It's quite funny when you see these now old cunts who still think they are rock swing a punch, have a rest, go for a piss

SuperBok

Posts: 819 Re: Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest! « Reply #48 on: Today at 06:26:19 PM » stand up for lids here



He obviously was there as whenever ive asked him if he knew people he does and they knew him and said he was a tough little cunt haha



Lids you will know Ian W, Graham W from stockton as well as Steve M.



Id love to know if you knew my old man who died in 94 as he was mates with all the stockton boys and went away and i presume he didnt sit in the corner having a lemonade! Brian T



unless he just drove the van and stayed in it. Also uncle Andy P went but i know he was a fanny haha







Logged