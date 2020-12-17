Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!  (Read 846 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
« on: Today at 12:19:16 PM »
Interview with Chelsea Headhunter ex "general" Jason Marriner

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJKn7xElol8 

Undoubtedly a total and utter fucking bellend but at 1:13:48 seconds he's asked "who were the gamest bastards you ever come up against?"

 :mido:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:42:23 PM »
Met him at an England away game back in the day when I was a wannabe
tunstall
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:45:56 PM »
Lids will be wanking over this for a while....
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:49:05 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 12:45:56 PM
Lids will be wanking over this for a while....

 :wanker:
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:59:10 PM »
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:59:58 PM »
Gay Brian ?
CapsDave
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:01:33 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

Gari Baldi

Tough bastard but tends to crumble when pressed 
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:03:30 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:01:33 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

Gari Baldi

Tough bastard but tends to crumble when pressed 





That question was for the mechanic not the oily rag  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:05:37 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍

STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:06:20 PM »
Gary B (Manchester Area footy club)
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:07:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍

STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X



Beat me to it  mcl
sockets
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:09:04 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍

STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X







   The mechanic knows the score  :like: :like:
ZmB
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:10:05 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍

STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X



'Good mate of mine'

Absolute shocker 🤣
sockets
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:13:21 PM »
There is only Lids and Lionhunter from this site I can recall ever talking about the frontline and actually being with em on the trips .
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:15:16 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:13:21 PM
There is only Lids and Lionhunter from this site I can recall ever talking about the frontline and actually being with em on the trips .

LIONHUNTER R.I.P.  WAS YOUNGER THAN ME AND ONLY FOUND OUT HIS NAME WHEN HE DIED BUT HE WAS A GOOD LAD 👍
sockets
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:16:47 PM »
 :like: :beer:
V6
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:24:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:15:16 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:13:21 PM
There is only Lids and Lionhunter from this site I can recall ever talking about the frontline and actually being with em on the trips .

LIONHUNTER R.I.P.  WAS YOUNGER THAN ME AND ONLY FOUND OUT HIS NAME WHEN HE DIED BUT HE WAS A GOOD LAD 👍

cracking lad i was very pally with him our parents still drink together and speak weekly he got a good send off and a packed out crem
Minge
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:27:29 PM »
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad   
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:06:10 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:13:21 PM
There is only Lids and Lionhunter from this site I can recall ever talking about the frontline and actually being with em on the trips .

Most people wouldn't talk about it, not as if its something to be proud about!

Football Hooliganism is one of them things, a bit like drugs. Understandable that you can have an interest in it in your late teens and twenties. As you  grow up you its something most move away from and find better things in life. The fat middle aged puddings still posturing around train stations in their Osti jackets and Aquascutum scarfs are cringeworthy.
Bernie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:07:05 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍


Roy Orbison was a football Hooligan?

Well, i never knew that.....................
Bobupanddown
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:15:47 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:27:29 PM
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad   

What a fucking ignorant comment. Met em all have you?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:17:30 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 02:06:10 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:13:21 PM
There is only Lids and Lionhunter from this site I can recall ever talking about the frontline and actually being with em on the trips .



Football Hooliganism is one of them things, a bit like drugs. Understandable that you can have an interest in it in your late teens and twenties. As you  grow up you its something most move away from and find better things in life. The fat middle aged puddings still posturing around train stations in their Osti jackets and Aquascutum scarfs are cringeworthy.




A bit like being a stupid lefty cunt then? 
Bernie
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:18:58 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:15:47 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:27:29 PM
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad   

What a fucking ignorant comment. Met em all have you?

Are you suggesting that blokes who liked to beat other people up, terrify families, deter people from going to football, and brought shame upon their town and country were not, to a man, complete and utter cunts?

 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:27:47 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:18:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:15:47 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:27:29 PM
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad   

What a fucking ignorant comment. Met em all have you?

Are you suggesting that blokes who liked to beat other people up, terrify families, deter people from going to football, and brought shame upon their town and country were not, to a man, complete and utter cunts?

 

Fuck me Bernie, Lids has turned you into a proper little bitch lately.

Thousands of lads didn't go for the chew but got mixed up in it, many saw it as defending their town, area and their mates.

The vast majority never attacked women or children.

Was there some cunts involved? Of course there was. Tell me any cultural scene in history that didn't have a minority of cunts? Mods, rockers, punks all were no different.

But to call thousands of blokes you never met 'cunts' because opened your mouth and got slapped going to the match once is ignorant as fuck.

I'd rather stand with, drink with and associate with ex hollies than the rainbow laces, foam hand transgender crying because you lost a match brigade.
But I do entirely agree those days are over and the glorifying of it does become cringe as fuck.
Teesside Tammy
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:35:09 PM »
What was Lionhunters real name???
CapsDave
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:38:11 PM »
L.H
Bernie
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:44:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:27:47 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:18:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:15:47 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:27:29 PM
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad   

What a fucking ignorant comment. Met em all have you?

Are you suggesting that blokes who liked to beat other people up, terrify families, deter people from going to football, and brought shame upon their town and country were not, to a man, complete and utter cunts?

 

Fuck me Bernie, Lids has turned you into a proper little bitch lately.

Thousands of lads didn't go for the chew but got mixed up in it, many saw it as defending their town, area and their mates.

The vast majority never attacked women or children.

Was there some cunts involved? Of course there was. Tell me any cultural scene in history that didn't have a minority of cunts? Mods, rockers, punks all were no different.

But to call thousands of blokes you never met 'cunts' because opened your mouth and got slapped going to the match once is ignorant as fuck.

I'd rather stand with, drink with and associate with ex hollies than the rainbow laces, foam hand transgender crying because you lost a match brigade.
But I do entirely agree those days are over and the glorifying of it does become cringe as fuck.


Cultural scene my fucking ring.

It was just a load of pissed up chavs looking for a fight. The same kind of bell end who can, to this day, be found causing chew in town centre pubs every Saturday night.
LeeTublin
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:48:35 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Today at 02:35:09 PM
What was Lionhunters real name???

Lids will know he was a good mate of his.  klins
BoroPE
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:51:36 PM »
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Today at 02:35:09 PM
What was Lionhunters real name???

D C.
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:59:36 PM »
He's got a point Bernie. You used to be Nigel Farage and now you've gone a bit Anna Soubry.

We want the old Littlejohn quoting Bernie back!  :mido:
ZmB
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:01:46 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:27:29 PM
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad   

Fucking chavy scummy cunts more like 👍

'Good lads' fuck off
ZmB
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:08:54 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:44:44 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:27:47 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:18:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:15:47 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:27:29 PM
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad   

What a fucking ignorant comment. Met em all have you?

Are you suggesting that blokes who liked to beat other people up, terrify families, deter people from going to football, and brought shame upon their town and country were not, to a man, complete and utter cunts?

 

Fuck me Bernie, Lids has turned you into a proper little bitch lately.

Thousands of lads didn't go for the chew but got mixed up in it, many saw it as defending their town, area and their mates.

The vast majority never attacked women or children.

Was there some cunts involved? Of course there was. Tell me any cultural scene in history that didn't have a minority of cunts? Mods, rockers, punks all were no different.

But to call thousands of blokes you never met 'cunts' because opened your mouth and got slapped going to the match once is ignorant as fuck.

I'd rather stand with, drink with and associate with ex hollies than the rainbow laces, foam hand transgender crying because you lost a match brigade.
But I do entirely agree those days are over and the glorifying of it does become cringe as fuck.


Cultural scene my fucking ring.

It was just a load of pissed up chavs looking for a fight. The same kind of bell end who can, to this day, be found causing chew in town centre pubs every Saturday night.

Dead right, pavement dancing scruffy chavvy cunts 👍

And being a wannabe hoolie (see Leon) is even worse than 'being a good lad' 👍

Nowt worse than hearing some no mark bang on about a a thug who's fun was to cause havoc in a town centre for kicks.

Dr Ugur Sahin, is an example of a good lad 👍
Itchy_ring
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:14:12 PM »
Was what is was back in the 70s and 80s most didn't really think about it, lots of now very respectable law abiding lads were involved, who you'd be very happy to have as friends and neighbours now.
sockets
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:34:56 PM »
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 03:08:54 PM


Dead right, pavement dancing scruffy chavvy cunts 👍

And being a wannabe hoolie (see Leon) is even worse than 'being a good lad' 👍

Nowt worse than hearing some no mark bang on about a a thug who's fun was to cause havoc in a town centre for kicks.

Dr Ugur Sahin, is an example of a good lad 👍
[/quote]








And your idea of fun is to troll an internet forum trying to cause havoc  charles charles


You yellow bellied sack of shite 


Sort of thing Ginger nuts cleasby comes out with or the snitch  :matty:


Maggots 
ccole
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:36:12 PM »
I can understand the scruffy, weido types feeling it past them by in the 70's & 80's.  but I met some great lads from that time who I still keep in touch with, and fighting days and long, long gone.

Many went on to have very good jobs and business's in the area. Fair share of wrong-uns as well, but many genuine people. It was a good mix of Teessiders,


Plenty of them still go to the games and its always nice to bump into them home and away for a bit of craic.  :beer:
ZmB
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:50:51 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:34:56 PM
Quote from: ZmB on Today at 03:08:54 PM


Dead right, pavement dancing scruffy chavvy cunts 👍

And being a wannabe hoolie (see Leon) is even worse than 'being a good lad' 👍

Nowt worse than hearing some no mark bang on about a a thug who's fun was to cause havoc in a town centre for kicks.

Dr Ugur Sahin, is an example of a good lad 👍








And your idea of fun is to troll an internet forum trying to cause havoc  charles charles


You yellow bellied sack of shite 


Sort of thing Ginger nuts cleasby comes out with or the snitch  :matty:


Maggots 
[/quote]

Yea true, be them bloody immigrants won't it mate?

Coming over here, wearing our EA17 tops too tight 👎
sockets
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:57:49 PM »
Fuck you going about about  :wanker:

Fuck off back to bore me you cunt
Bernie
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:18:17 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 02:59:36 PM
He's got a point Bernie. You used to be Nigel Farage and now you've gone a bit Anna Soubry.

We want the old Littlejohn quoting Bernie back!  :mido:

Don't remember Littlejohn or Farage condoning thuggery 
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:59:17 PM »
OK Anna  charles
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #39 on: Today at 05:26:10 PM »
Remember in the very early 70s was outside Maine Road with 3 mates. Standing outside the away turnstiles was a bit of a giveaway. A group of City fans - I guess 15 to 18 were approaching us when you first heard the chant - We are the Middlesbrough Boys. A decent sized mob came round the corner and City were on their toes! Saved us from a few slaps for sure!
CapsDave
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:33:22 PM »
Not big or clever...
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:37:56 PM »
I was bloody glad to see them!
CapsDave
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:40:34 PM »
But if it wasnt for bellends like that then you wouldnt have been worried in the first place.
daftjim
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:45:53 PM »
It was/is a bollox.
But tbh it was part of growing for working class lads in them days and fk what a buzz.
Getting pissed up and standing your ground with your mates....... proper mates who wouldn't leave you.
Like everything in life there were always some that took it too far and attacked lads that weren't into it as easy targets.
To just dismiss it as just a bunch of wronguns is to not understand it.
tunstall
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:50:15 PM »
I'd prefer to have a few pints with the opposition fans and a bit of banter, was that a possibility in the 70s and early 80s?

Suppose it depends which team/city you were in....
daftjim
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:52:25 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 05:50:15 PM
I'd prefer to have a few pints with the opposition fans and a bit of banter, was that a possibility in the 70s and early 80s?

Suppose it depends which team/city you were in....

I never came across that in them days, ever.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:58:46 PM »
Nearest youd get to that is a glass thrown at you!
Minge
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:06:19 PM »
It's ironic that then and now id knock the fuck out of any of them .
Horrible arseholes  :wanker:
It's quite funny when you see these now old cunts who still think they are rock  swing a punch, have a rest, go for a piss  charles
SuperBok
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:26:19 PM »
stand up for lids here

He obviously was there as whenever ive asked him if he knew people he does and they knew him and said he was a tough little cunt haha

Lids you will know Ian W, Graham W from stockton as well as Steve M.

Id love to know if you knew my old man who died in 94 as he was mates with all the stockton boys and went away and i presume he didnt sit in the corner having a lemonade! Brian T

unless he just drove the van and stayed in it. Also uncle Andy P went but i know he was a fanny haha
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:59:30 PM »
Quote from: SuperBok on Today at 06:26:19 PM
stand up for lids here

He obviously was there as whenever ive asked him if he knew people he does and they knew him and said he was a tough little cunt haha

Lids you will know Ian W, Graham W from stockton as well as Steve M.

Id love to know if you knew my old man who died in 94 as he was mates with all the stockton boys and went away and i presume he didnt sit in the corner having a lemonade! Brian T

unless he just drove the van and stayed in it. Also uncle Andy P went but i know he was a fanny haha





INBOX ME THERE FULL NAMES AND I WILL LET YOU KNOW MATE  👍
