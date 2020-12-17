|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago
GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍
STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X
|
|
|
|
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZmB
|
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago
GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍
STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X
'Good mate of mine'
Absolute shocker 🤣
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago
GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O
👍
Roy Orbison was a football Hooligan?
Well, i never knew that.....................
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad
What a fucking ignorant comment. Met em all have you?
Are you suggesting that blokes who liked to beat other people up, terrify families, deter people from going to football, and brought shame upon their town and country were not, to a man, complete and utter cunts?
Fuck me Bernie, Lids has turned you into a proper little bitch lately.
Thousands of lads didn't go for the chew but got mixed up in it, many saw it as defending their town, area and their mates.
The vast majority never attacked women or children.
Was there some cunts involved? Of course there was. Tell me any cultural scene in history that didn't have a minority of cunts? Mods, rockers, punks all were no different.
But to call thousands of blokes you never met 'cunts' because opened your mouth and got slapped going to the match once is ignorant as fuck.
I'd rather stand with, drink with and associate with ex hollies than the rainbow laces, foam hand transgender crying because you lost a match brigade.
But I do entirely agree those days are over and the glorifying of it does become cringe as fuck.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad
What a fucking ignorant comment. Met em all have you?
Are you suggesting that blokes who liked to beat other people up, terrify families, deter people from going to football, and brought shame upon their town and country were not, to a man, complete and utter cunts?
Fuck me Bernie, Lids has turned you into a proper little bitch lately.
Thousands of lads didn't go for the chew but got mixed up in it, many saw it as defending their town, area and their mates.
The vast majority never attacked women or children.
Was there some cunts involved? Of course there was. Tell me any cultural scene in history that didn't have a minority of cunts? Mods, rockers, punks all were no different.
But to call thousands of blokes you never met 'cunts' because opened your mouth and got slapped going to the match once is ignorant as fuck.
I'd rather stand with, drink with and associate with ex hollies than the rainbow laces, foam hand transgender crying because you lost a match brigade.
But I do entirely agree those days are over and the glorifying of it does become cringe as fuck.
Cultural scene my fucking ring.
It was just a load of pissed up chavs looking for a fight. The same kind of bell end who can, to this day, be found causing chew in town centre pubs every Saturday night.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|