December 17, 2020, 02:53:42 PM
Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 157


Pull your socks up Tel.


Today at 12:19:16 PM
Interview with Chelsea Headhunter ex "general" Jason Marriner

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJKn7xElol8 

Undoubtedly a total and utter fucking bellend but at 1:13:48 seconds he's asked "who were the gamest bastards you ever come up against?"

Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 157


Reply #1 on: Today at 12:42:23 PM
Met him at an England away game back in the day when I was a wannabe
Tory Cunt
tunstall
Posts: 4 288


Reply #2 on: Today at 12:45:56 PM
Lids will be wanking over this for a while....
Bernie
Posts: 6 402


Reply #3 on: Today at 12:49:05 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 12:45:56 PM
Lids will be wanking over this for a while....

sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 452


TRUMP 2020


Reply #4 on: Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 157


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #5 on: Today at 12:59:58 PM
Gay Brian ?
CapsDave
Posts: 5 504


Reply #6 on: Today at 01:01:33 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

Gari Baldi

Tough bastard but tends to crumble when pressed 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 452


TRUMP 2020


Reply #7 on: Today at 01:03:30 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:01:33 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

Gari Baldi

Tough bastard but tends to crumble when pressed 





That question was for the mechanic not the oily rag  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 081

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


Reply #8 on: Today at 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍

STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 041


Reply #9 on: Today at 01:06:20 PM
Gary B (Manchester Area footy club)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 041


Reply #10 on: Today at 01:07:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍

STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X



Beat me to it  mcl
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 452


TRUMP 2020


Reply #11 on: Today at 01:09:04 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍

STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X







   The mechanic knows the score  :like: :like:
ZmB
Posts: 138


Reply #12 on: Today at 01:10:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍

STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X



'Good mate of mine'

Absolute shocker 🤣
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 452


TRUMP 2020


Reply #13 on: Today at 01:13:21 PM
There is only Lids and Lionhunter from this site I can recall ever talking about the frontline and actually being with em on the trips .
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 081

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


Reply #14 on: Today at 01:15:16 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:13:21 PM
There is only Lids and Lionhunter from this site I can recall ever talking about the frontline and actually being with em on the trips .

LIONHUNTER R.I.P.  WAS YOUNGER THAN ME AND ONLY FOUND OUT HIS NAME WHEN HE DIED BUT HE WAS A GOOD LAD 👍
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 2 452


TRUMP 2020


Reply #15 on: Today at 01:16:47 PM
V6
Posts: 2 230


Reply #16 on: Today at 01:24:54 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:15:16 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:13:21 PM
There is only Lids and Lionhunter from this site I can recall ever talking about the frontline and actually being with em on the trips .

LIONHUNTER R.I.P.  WAS YOUNGER THAN ME AND ONLY FOUND OUT HIS NAME WHEN HE DIED BUT HE WAS A GOOD LAD 👍

cracking lad i was very pally with him our parents still drink together and speak weekly he got a good send off and a packed out crem
Minge
Posts: 10 069

Superstar


Reply #17 on: Today at 01:27:29 PM
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad   
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 213



Reply #18 on: Today at 02:06:10 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:13:21 PM
There is only Lids and Lionhunter from this site I can recall ever talking about the frontline and actually being with em on the trips .

Most people wouldn't talk about it, not as if its something to be proud about!

Football Hooliganism is one of them things, a bit like drugs. Understandable that you can have an interest in it in your late teens and twenties. As you  grow up you its something most move away from and find better things in life. The fat middle aged puddings still posturing around train stations in their Osti jackets and Aquascutum scarfs are cringeworthy.
Bernie
Posts: 6 402


Reply #19 on: Today at 02:07:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:05:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago

GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍


Roy Orbison was a football Hooligan?

Well, i never knew that.....................
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 434


Reply #20 on: Today at 02:15:47 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:27:29 PM
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad   

What a fucking ignorant comment. Met em all have you?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 434


Reply #21 on: Today at 02:17:30 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 02:06:10 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:13:21 PM
There is only Lids and Lionhunter from this site I can recall ever talking about the frontline and actually being with em on the trips .



Football Hooliganism is one of them things, a bit like drugs. Understandable that you can have an interest in it in your late teens and twenties. As you  grow up you its something most move away from and find better things in life. The fat middle aged puddings still posturing around train stations in their Osti jackets and Aquascutum scarfs are cringeworthy.




A bit like being a stupid lefty cunt then? 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bernie
Posts: 6 402


Reply #22 on: Today at 02:18:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:15:47 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:27:29 PM
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad   

What a fucking ignorant comment. Met em all have you?

Are you suggesting that blokes who liked to beat other people up, terrify families, deter people from going to football, and brought shame upon their town and country were not, to a man, complete and utter cunts?

 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 434


Reply #23 on: Today at 02:27:47 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:18:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:15:47 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:27:29 PM
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad   

What a fucking ignorant comment. Met em all have you?

Are you suggesting that blokes who liked to beat other people up, terrify families, deter people from going to football, and brought shame upon their town and country were not, to a man, complete and utter cunts?

 

Fuck me Bernie, Lids has turned you into a proper little bitch lately.

Thousands of lads didn't go for the chew but got mixed up in it, many saw it as defending their town, area and their mates.

The vast majority never attacked women or children.

Was there some cunts involved? Of course there was. Tell me any cultural scene in history that didn't have a minority of cunts? Mods, rockers, punks all were no different.

But to call thousands of blokes you never met 'cunts' because opened your mouth and got slapped going to the match once is ignorant as fuck.

I'd rather stand with, drink with and associate with ex hollies than the rainbow laces, foam hand transgender crying because you lost a match brigade.
But I do entirely agree those days are over and the glorifying of it does become cringe as fuck.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Teesside Tammy
Posts: 813


Reply #24 on: Today at 02:35:09 PM
What was Lionhunters real name???
CapsDave
Posts: 5 504


Reply #25 on: Today at 02:38:11 PM
L.H
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bernie
Posts: 6 402


Reply #26 on: Today at 02:44:44 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:27:47 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:18:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:15:47 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:27:29 PM
All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad   

What a fucking ignorant comment. Met em all have you?

Are you suggesting that blokes who liked to beat other people up, terrify families, deter people from going to football, and brought shame upon their town and country were not, to a man, complete and utter cunts?

 

Fuck me Bernie, Lids has turned you into a proper little bitch lately.

Thousands of lads didn't go for the chew but got mixed up in it, many saw it as defending their town, area and their mates.

The vast majority never attacked women or children.

Was there some cunts involved? Of course there was. Tell me any cultural scene in history that didn't have a minority of cunts? Mods, rockers, punks all were no different.

But to call thousands of blokes you never met 'cunts' because opened your mouth and got slapped going to the match once is ignorant as fuck.

I'd rather stand with, drink with and associate with ex hollies than the rainbow laces, foam hand transgender crying because you lost a match brigade.
But I do entirely agree those days are over and the glorifying of it does become cringe as fuck.


Cultural scene my fucking ring.

It was just a load of pissed up chavs looking for a fight. The same kind of bell end who can, to this day, be found causing chew in town centre pubs every Saturday night.
LeeTublin
Posts: 320


Reply #27 on: Today at 02:48:35 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Today at 02:35:09 PM
What was Lionhunters real name???

Lids will know he was a good mate of his.  klins
BoroPE
Posts: 2 435


Reply #28 on: Today at 02:51:36 PM
Quote from: Teesside Tammy on Today at 02:35:09 PM
What was Lionhunters real name???

D C.
