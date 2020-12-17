TerryCochranesSocks

Jason Marriner says Boro were the hardest!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJKn7xElol8



Undoubtedly a total and utter fucking bellend but at 1:13:48 seconds he's asked "who were the gamest bastards you ever come up against?"



Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:59:10 PM Say's one of his close mates was G-B a top Boro Lad . Gis a clue these initials are pointless he's talking about stuff from 20 odd years ago



GARY BOLTON A TOP LAD AND GOOD MATE OF MINE..... GOOD MATES WITH THE BIG B AND THE BIG O 👍



STOCKTONS FINEST.... GARY LIVES IN THAILAND NOW WITH HIS LOVELY FAMILY X



Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:13:21 PM There is only Lids and Lionhunter from this site I can recall ever talking about the frontline and actually being with em on the trips .



Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:13:21 PM There is only Lids and Lionhunter from this site I can recall ever talking about the frontline and actually being with em on the trips .



Most people wouldn't talk about it, not as if its something to be proud about!



Football Hooliganism is one of them things, a bit like drugs. Understandable that you can have an interest in it in your late teens and twenties. As you grow up you its something most move away from and find better things in life. The fat middle aged puddings still posturing around train stations in their Osti jackets and Aquascutum scarfs are cringeworthy.





Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:18:58 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:15:47 PM Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:27:29 PM

All fucking hooligans , none were a good lad

What a fucking ignorant comment. Met em all have you?

Are you suggesting that blokes who liked to beat other people up, terrify families, deter people from going to football, and brought shame upon their town and country were not, to a man, complete and utter cunts?





Fuck me Bernie, Lids has turned you into a proper little bitch lately.



Thousands of lads didn't go for the chew but got mixed up in it, many saw it as defending their town, area and their mates.



The vast majority never attacked women or children.



Was there some cunts involved? Of course there was. Tell me any cultural scene in history that didn't have a minority of cunts? Mods, rockers, punks all were no different.



But to call thousands of blokes you never met 'cunts' because opened your mouth and got slapped going to the match once is ignorant as fuck.



I'd rather stand with, drink with and associate with ex hollies than the rainbow laces, foam hand transgender crying because you lost a match brigade.

But I do entirely agree those days are over and the glorifying of it does become cringe as fuck.

