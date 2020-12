LEON TROTSKY

YES PENNA DISALOWED « on: Yesterday at 09:27:03 PM »

Re: YES PENNA DISALOWED « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:27:35 PM » 2 FOOTER

Re: YES PENNA DISALOWED « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:13:50 PM » It was far more obvious than Tavís the other week. Good job they kept on at the referee and the linesman because that was going to be awarded. Was never a pen in the first place, harshest red card of the season. It was amazing to hold on once the red was flashed and a penack awarded.

Re: YES PENNA DISALOWED « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:17:28 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:13:50 PM It was far more obvious than Tavís the other week. Good job they kept on at the referee and the linesman because that was going to be awarded. Was never a pen in the first place, harshest red card of the season. It was amazing to hold on once the red was flashed and a penack awarded.















We'll miss Morsy during his suspension but the Three Points are more important.

Re: YES PENNA DISALOWED « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:20:39 PM » The penalty was a scandalous decision and the red card must surely be appealed.

Thankfully Saville doubled-up immensely to cover for Morsy.

Re: YES PENNA DISALOWED « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 PM » Guaranteed to get overturned that red card isn't it? He was facing away from the ball and it hit the back of his shoulder from what I saw.