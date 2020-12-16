Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Caz_Boro......  (Read 346 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 135

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: December 16, 2020, 09:16:29 PM »
WELL HELLO THERE   mcl monkey
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Caz_boro

Posts: 5


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:50:19 PM »
Good evening!

Ive been here a while but I just sneak about reading the shenanigans.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 78 135

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:56:31 AM »
Quote from: Caz_boro on Yesterday at 09:50:19 PM
Good evening!

Ive been here a while but I just sneak about reading the shenanigans.

YES I HAVE NOTICED YOU  👍😎👍

I HAVE SENT YOU AN INBOX ABOUT YOU'RE SETTINGS x
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 708



« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:02:37 AM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
