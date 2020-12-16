Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Bob_Ender
« on: December 16, 2020, 08:22:05 PM »
The pre match Glasto thread,best/worserest  bands yev seen at the farm.

 Best...in no particular order.

Choen,Florence,f*ked up,springsteen,killers,the who,that fucker out the white stripes,ROLF,jay z,Neil fucking diamond,even better...Neil fucking young.arctic yagbos,specials,madness,erm,elbow,Muse,Morrissey.

Her out the Corrs,pretty  one who plays the fiddle/violin.him out of CUSM,and the list could go on an on.

Worsterest

Paul Weller.      what's his crack all about then 🤔😎x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #1 on: December 16, 2020, 08:52:30 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 16, 2020, 08:22:05 PM
The pre match Glasto thread,best/worserest  bands yev seen at the farm.

 Best...in no particular order.

Choen,Florence,f*ked up,springsteen,killers,the who,that fucker out the white stripes,ROLF,jay z,Neil fucking diamond,even better...Neil fucking young.arctic yagbos,specials,madness,erm,elbow,Muse,Morrissey.

Her out the Corrs,pretty  one who plays the fiddle/violin.him out of CUSM,and the list could go on an on.

Worsterest

Paul Weller.      what's his crack all about then 🤔😎x




Weller is well overrated.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
towz
« Reply #2 on: December 16, 2020, 09:03:49 PM »
Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: December 16, 2020, 10:17:18 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 16, 2020, 08:22:05 PM
The pre match Glasto thread,best/worserest  bands yev seen at the farm.

 Best...in no particular order.

Choen,Florence,f*ked up,springsteen,killers,the who,that fucker out the white stripes,ROLF,jay z,Neil fucking diamond,even better...Neil fucking young.arctic yagbos,specials,madness,erm,elbow,Muse,Morrissey.

Her out the Corrs,pretty  one who plays the fiddle/violin.him out of CUSM,and the list could go on an on.

Worsterest

Paul Weller.      what's his crack all about then 🤔😎x




Some utter shyte in that list like  monkey
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
« Reply #4 on: December 16, 2020, 11:08:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2020, 09:03:49 PM
Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome

 
 :alf: fucking irony-meter has just been shattered beyond repair  :alf:
Bob_Ender
« Reply #5 on: December 16, 2020, 11:20:00 PM »
Howay then Bobup,wot would be your perfect festival,the bands etc wernt particularly mine,it was just what was on.😎x

C'mon, tell us ya twat 😁😁😁😁😎
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
CapsDave
« Reply #6 on: December 16, 2020, 11:25:28 PM »
Bobup Exclusively listens to Barbra Streisand With his mam.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
headset
« Reply #7 on: December 16, 2020, 11:28:01 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 16, 2020, 11:20:00 PM
Howay then Bobup,wot would be your perfect festival,the bands etc wernt particularly mine,it was just what was on.😎x

C'mon, tell us ya twat 😁😁😁😁😎





GET HIM TOLD BOB THESE CUNTS ON HERE HAVE PLENTY TO SAY AFTERWARDS

AND NOTHING TO SAY BEFORHAND.......TYPICAL MOANING GOBSHITES....

HAVE A FEW PINTS ON ME BOB GADGE..... :beer: :beer:
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: December 16, 2020, 11:32:34 PM »
Paul Weller is one of the greatest artists of the last 40 years


Superb songwriter
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
« Reply #9 on: December 16, 2020, 11:48:51 PM »
No, he had his time and should just be happy with that .
Bob_Ender
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:31:11 AM »
Anyway,for what it's worth,this would be me my line up

11am -12 Katherine Jenkins and that tabernacle choir doo dahh.

12-1pm.....Fleetwood Mac

1pm-2pm....Whitney Houston

2pm -3pm.....Ohh fuckin asis

3pm-4pm...stone roses,

4pm-5pm....James

5pm-7pm...foo fighters

7pm -7.15 pm Adele

7.15 pm-9 pm led zep

9pm
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:44:01 AM »
Anyway,😁 where were we,ohhh yeah,

9pm onwards.............Headliner...........drum roll .....Also sprach Zarathustra





The KING 👑

and tomorrow,.................it'll all be different.     Shabba x😁
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bobupanddown
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 16, 2020, 11:20:00 PM
Howay then Bobup,wot would be your perfect festival,the bands etc wernt particularly mine,it was just what was on.😎x

C'mon, tell us ya twat 😁😁😁😁😎




My days of going to festivals are long over. Can't be doing with the crowds, queues, mud and £5 to take a piss novelty bullshit.
Not to mention the overly excited children doing drugs for the first time.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:04:53 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on December 16, 2020, 11:08:32 PM
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2020, 09:03:49 PM
Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome

 
 :alf: fucking irony-meter has just been shattered beyond repair  :alf:

Fuck off
Don pepe
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:55:10 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:04:53 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on December 16, 2020, 11:08:32 PM
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2020, 09:03:49 PM
Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome

 
 :alf: fucking irony-meter has just been shattered beyond repair  :alf:

Fuck off

You know its true you pompous prick
towz
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:56:12 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 08:55:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:04:53 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on December 16, 2020, 11:08:32 PM
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2020, 09:03:49 PM
Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome

 
 :alf: fucking irony-meter has just been shattered beyond repair  :alf:

Fuck off

You know its true you pompous prick

Superiority should not be confused with pomposity  :like:
Don pepe
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:03:03 PM »
I wouldnt class having to work in the desert or living in thailand as any basis to feel superior but if it makes you the high achiever in your family carry on
towz
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:14:36 AM »
My brother works offshore in Angola and lives in Argentina so yeah I reckon I win  :mido:
