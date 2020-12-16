Bob_Ender

Posts: 827 The Le « on: December 16, 2020, 08:22:05 PM » The pre match Glasto thread,best/worserest bands yev seen at the farm.



Best...in no particular order.



Choen,Florence,f*ked up,springsteen,killers,the who,that fucker out the white stripes,ROLF,jay z,Neil fucking diamond,even better...Neil fucking young.arctic yagbos,specials,madness,erm,elbow,Muse,Morrissey.



Her out the Corrs,pretty one who plays the fiddle/violin.him out of CUSM,and the list could go on an on.



Worsterest



Paul Weller. what's his crack all about then 🤔😎x





Weller is well overrated.

Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome

Posts: 827 Re: The Le « Reply #5 on: December 16, 2020, 11:20:00 PM » Howay then Bobup,wot would be your perfect festival,the bands etc wernt particularly mine,it was just what was on.😎x



C'mon, tell us ya twat 😁😁😁😁😎





GET HIM TOLD BOB THESE CUNTS ON HERE HAVE PLENTY TO SAY AFTERWARDS



AND NOTHING TO SAY BEFORHAND.......TYPICAL MOANING GOBSHITES....



HAVE A FEW PINTS ON ME BOB GADGE..... GET HIM TOLD BOB THESE CUNTS ON HERE HAVE PLENTY TO SAY AFTERWARDSAND NOTHING TO SAY BEFORHAND.......TYPICAL MOANING GOBSHITES....HAVE A FEW PINTS ON ME BOB GADGE..... Logged

Paul Weller is one of the greatest artists of the last 40 years

Superb songwriter





Posts: 10 070Superstar Re: The Le « Reply #9 on: December 16, 2020, 11:48:51 PM » No, he had his time and should just be happy with that .

Posts: 827 Re: The Le « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:31:11 AM » Anyway,for what it's worth,this would be me my line up



11am -12 Katherine Jenkins and that tabernacle choir doo dahh.



12-1pm.....Fleetwood Mac



1pm-2pm....Whitney Houston



2pm -3pm.....Ohh fuckin asis



3pm-4pm...stone roses,



4pm-5pm....James



5pm-7pm...foo fighters



7pm -7.15 pm Adele



7.15 pm-9 pm led zep



9pm







Posts: 827 Re: The Le « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:44:01 AM » Anyway,😁 where were we,ohhh yeah,



9pm onwards.............Headliner...........drum roll .....Also sprach Zarathustra











The KING 👑



and tomorrow,.................it'll all be different. Shabba x😁





