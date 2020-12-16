Welcome,
December 18, 2020, 03:24:32 AM
The Le
Bob_Ender
Posts: 827
The Le
December 16, 2020, 08:22:05 PM »
The pre match Glasto thread,best/worserest bands yev seen at the farm.
Best...in no particular order.
Choen,Florence,f*ked up,springsteen,killers,the who,that fucker out the white stripes,ROLF,jay z,Neil fucking diamond,even better...Neil fucking young.arctic yagbos,specials,madness,erm,elbow,Muse,Morrissey.
Her out the Corrs,pretty one who plays the fiddle/violin.him out of CUSM,and the list could go on an on.
Worsterest
Paul Weller. what's his crack all about then 🤔😎x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 741
Once in every lifetime
Re: The Le
December 16, 2020, 08:52:30 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 16, 2020, 08:22:05 PM
The pre match Glasto thread,best/worserest bands yev seen at the farm.
Best...in no particular order.
Choen,Florence,f*ked up,springsteen,killers,the who,that fucker out the white stripes,ROLF,jay z,Neil fucking diamond,even better...Neil fucking young.arctic yagbos,specials,madness,erm,elbow,Muse,Morrissey.
Her out the Corrs,pretty one who plays the fiddle/violin.him out of CUSM,and the list could go on an on.
Worsterest
Paul Weller. what's his crack all about then 🤔😎x
Weller is well overrated.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
towz
Posts: 9 068
Re: The Le
December 16, 2020, 09:03:49 PM »
Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 440
Re: The Le
December 16, 2020, 10:17:18 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 16, 2020, 08:22:05 PM
The pre match Glasto thread,best/worserest bands yev seen at the farm.
Best...in no particular order.
Choen,Florence,f*ked up,springsteen,killers,the who,that fucker out the white stripes,ROLF,jay z,Neil fucking diamond,even better...Neil fucking young.arctic yagbos,specials,madness,erm,elbow,Muse,Morrissey.
Her out the Corrs,pretty one who plays the fiddle/violin.him out of CUSM,and the list could go on an on.
Worsterest
Paul Weller. what's his crack all about then 🤔😎x
Some utter shyte in that list like
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
Posts: 1 275
Re: The Le
December 16, 2020, 11:08:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2020, 09:03:49 PM
Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome
fucking irony-meter has just been shattered beyond repair
Bob_Ender
Posts: 827
Re: The Le
December 16, 2020, 11:20:00 PM »
Howay then Bobup,wot would be your perfect festival,the bands etc wernt particularly mine,it was just what was on.😎x
C'mon, tell us ya twat 😁😁😁😁😎
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
CapsDave
Posts: 5 518
Re: The Le
December 16, 2020, 11:25:28 PM »
Bobup Exclusively listens to Barbra Streisand With his mam.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
headset
Posts: 821
Re: The Le
December 16, 2020, 11:28:01 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 16, 2020, 11:20:00 PM
Howay then Bobup,wot would be your perfect festival,the bands etc wernt particularly mine,it was just what was on.😎x
C'mon, tell us ya twat 😁😁😁😁😎
GET HIM TOLD BOB THESE CUNTS ON HERE HAVE PLENTY TO SAY AFTERWARDS
AND NOTHING TO SAY BEFORHAND.......TYPICAL MOANING GOBSHITES....
HAVE A FEW PINTS ON ME BOB GADGE.....
El Capitan
Posts: 44 065
Re: The Le
December 16, 2020, 11:32:34 PM »
Paul Weller is one of the greatest artists of the last 40 years
Superb songwriter
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Posts: 10 070
Superstar
Re: The Le
December 16, 2020, 11:48:51 PM »
No, he had his time and should just be happy with that .
Bob_Ender
Posts: 827
Re: The Le
Yesterday
at 12:31:11 AM »
Anyway,for what it's worth,this would be me my line up
11am -12 Katherine Jenkins and that tabernacle choir doo dahh.
12-1pm.....Fleetwood Mac
1pm-2pm....Whitney Houston
2pm -3pm.....Ohh fuckin asis
3pm-4pm...stone roses,
4pm-5pm....James
5pm-7pm...foo fighters
7pm -7.15 pm Adele
7.15 pm-9 pm led zep
9pm
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Posts: 827
Re: The Le
Yesterday
at 12:44:01 AM »
Anyway,😁 where were we,ohhh yeah,
9pm onwards.............Headliner...........drum roll .....Also sprach Zarathustra
The KING 👑
and tomorrow,.................it'll all be different. Shabba x😁
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bobupanddown
Posts: 5 440
Re: The Le
Yesterday
at 11:42:33 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on December 16, 2020, 11:20:00 PM
Howay then Bobup,wot would be your perfect festival,the bands etc wernt particularly mine,it was just what was on.😎x
C'mon, tell us ya twat 😁😁😁😁😎
My days of going to festivals are long over. Can't be doing with the crowds, queues, mud and £5 to take a piss novelty bullshit.
Not to mention the overly excited children doing drugs for the first time.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Posts: 9 068
Re: The Le
Yesterday
at 08:04:53 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on December 16, 2020, 11:08:32 PM
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2020, 09:03:49 PM
Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome
fucking irony-meter has just been shattered beyond repair
Fuck off
Don pepe
Posts: 1 275
Re: The Le
Yesterday
at 08:55:10 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 08:04:53 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on December 16, 2020, 11:08:32 PM
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2020, 09:03:49 PM
Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome
fucking irony-meter has just been shattered beyond repair
Fuck off
You know its true you pompous prick
towz
Posts: 9 068
Re: The Le
Yesterday
at 08:56:12 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 08:55:10 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 08:04:53 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on December 16, 2020, 11:08:32 PM
Quote from: towz on December 16, 2020, 09:03:49 PM
Paul Weller suffers from acute disappeared up his own arsehole syndrome
fucking irony-meter has just been shattered beyond repair
Fuck off
You know its true you pompous prick
Superiority should not be confused with pomposity
Don pepe
Posts: 1 275
Re: The Le
Yesterday
at 09:03:03 PM »
I wouldnt class having to work in the desert or living in thailand as any basis to feel superior but if it makes you the high achiever in your family carry on
towz
Posts: 9 068
Re: The Le
Today
at 03:14:36 AM »
My brother works offshore in Angola and lives in Argentina so yeah I reckon I win
